Killeeshil U14s fend off determined Moy fightback

Killeeshil 4-13 Moy 5-9

KILLEESHIL helped make up for the disappointment of losing out in the Championship Final when they claimed the Grade Three Under-14 League title with a narrow victory over Moy in an outstanding game of football at Pearse Park in Galbally on Saturday afternoon.

Killeeshil looked to be well on their way to victory at halftime when holding a thirteen point lead but Moy produced a brilliant comeback to get on level terms and just when we looked set for extra time up popped full forward Barry Daly with the winning point for the St.Marys.

Moy enjoyed the perfect start to the game with a goal from their Captain Finn O’Neill inside sixty seconds but that was to prove to be only one of two first half scores that they would get.

With man of the match Charlie Hughes pulling the strings t centre half forward the winners played some delightful football. Jamie Connolly fired home a 3rd minute goal with Bobby Foster, Hughes and Daly all tagging on points.

A well taken goal from Tiarnan McGlone put Moy right back in contention but from there until the halftime whistle it was all Killeeshil. Hughes blasted the ball to the roof of the net and there were points from Connolly, Luke Keown and Matthew Donaghy either side of a second Connolly major to leave it 3-10 to 2-0 at the break.

Joe McKearneyopened the second half scoring for Moy before midfielder O’Neill got his second goal of the afternoon. Moments later Hughes replied at the other end of the field with a well taken goal but Moy had upped the tempo. Charlie Conroy registered from play as well as from a free with McKearney and Jack Harvey also on target.

Conroy and Hughes swapped points before O’Neill reduced the deficit to six going into the final quarter. Killeeshil keeper Tommy Reilly pulled off a gret save to deny McKearney before the lively Conroy found the net to leave just a single score between the sides with five minutes left to play.

Moy now had the momentum and when Donal Devlin finished to the roof of the net it was all square. Killeeshil though struck for that winner from Daly to take the silverware.

Killeeshil scorers – Charlie Hughes 2-4 (2F), Jamie Connolly 2-1, Barry Daly 0-3, Bobby Foster 0-2, Matthew Donaghy 0-2, Luke Keown 0-1

Moy scorers – Charlie Conroy 1-4 (1F), Finn O’Neill 2-1, Donal Devlin 1-1, Tiarnan McGlone 1-0, Joe McKearney 0-2, Jack Harvey 0-1 (F)

Referee – Sean Darcy, Tattyreagh