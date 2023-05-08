Killen Rangers Reserves dig deep to clinch a third Reihill Cup

Killen Rangers Res 3

Strathroy Harps Res 2

FOR what this reserve team final may have lacked in quality at times there was no shortage of sheer excitement and drama as Killen Rangers Reserves clinched the silverware for a third time in the club’s history at Ferney Park on Friday night.

A penalty by skipper Richard Clarke and a stunning free kick by Ryan Burke – who scored with his first touch after coming off the bench – had Killen firmly in control at the half-time interval.

Advertisement

However, a sensational free kick by teen Ethan Kelly shortly after the hour mark breathed new life into the Strathroy challenge.

Substitute Lee Donaldson netted a third for Rangers Reserves within three minutes but the Harps were far from done and a Darren Carter penalty in the final minute set-up a grandstand finish.

Killen were down to 10 men at this stage, having used all their substitutes following an injury to defender Stuart Lindsay, and, for nearly 10 minutes of added time, the north Tyrone men had to dig deep as Harps threw everything bar the kitchen sink at their opponents.

There was drama right to the end but a combination of dogged defending and poor finishing by Harps saw the Rangers second string emerge victorious to capture the trophy.

FULL REPORT, REACTION AND PHOTOS IN TODAY’S TYRONE HERALD