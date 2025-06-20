BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Killyclogher hosts Donnelly Cup PS tournament

  • 20 June 2025
The St Brigid's PS Mountfield teams at the Donnelly Cup.
THE annual Donnelly Cup football tournament was held recently at Ballinamullan, Killyclogher. Primary school teams from Christ the King, Gaelscoil na cGrann, St Ronan’s Recarson , St Brigid’s Mountfield, Omagh Integrated Primary School and St Mary’s Killyclogher all attended.

The group stages were very competitive and no shortage of skill was displayed by all the boys and girls.

This year’s event was sponsored by Nic Ice and the endless supply of ice cream boosted the energy levels.

Seven finals were held on the day and the teams competed well in all the finals with many decided in the final quarter.

Results

Donnelly Cup (Boys)

Winner – St Ronan’s Recarson

Runner up – St Marys Killyclogher 1

Ballinamullan Cup (Girls)

Winner – St Marys Killyclogher 1

Runner up – St Ronans’s Recarson

Corn Na Cheid Cup (Mixed Teams)

Winner – St Brigid’s Mountfield 1

Runner up – Christ the King

Ballinamullan Shield (Boys)

Winner – Gaelscoil Na cGrann

Runner up – St Mary’s Killyclogher 2

Cappagh Shield (Girls)

Winner – Gaelscoil Na cGrann

Runner up – St Mary’s Killyclogher 2

Centenary Shield (Mixed)

Winner –St Ronan’s Recarson

Runner up – St Brigid’s Mountfield 2

Cappagh Cup (Mixed)

Winner – Gaelscoil Na cGrann

Runner up – Omagh Integrated

Presentations were made by the chairman of Killyclogher GAC assisted by club members Thomas and Charlie Meenan representing the Tyrone Minors Ulster champions and Shane McCaul and Sean Broderick representing Tyrone U20 Ulster and All-Ireland champions.

Thanks were extended to all the schools, teachers, coaches, support staff and players for taking part.

The referees, umpires and youth committee were all thanked with a special mention for the grounds team as the pitches were in supreme condition.

