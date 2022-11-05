This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Kyle demands greater ‘intensity and passion’

  • 5 November 2022
Kyle demands greater ‘intensity and passion’
Omagh Hold the scrum during the Energia All Ireland League game against Sundays Well at Mellon Park on Saturday.JMG9
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 5 November 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

McSorley’s hoping to go out on a high in Croatia Omagh pair power Ireland to top 10 finish at Trophy of Nations Double winning Sion’s achievements honoured by Council

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY