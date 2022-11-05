Kyle demands greater ‘intensity and passion’

OMAGH Accies head coach, Glenn Kyle is demanding ‘intensity and passion’ from his side when they host Tullamore later today after watching his charges produce a lacklustre performance against Sundays Well last time out.

A 19-10 home victory over Sundays Well was scant return for what he felt the should have achieved after a good week of training and he believes should they rediscover their spark, his side are more than capable of earning five points against third placed Tullamore.

“It was so flat against Sundays Well,” he observed.

“In front of your home crowd you want to lift the whole thing but we didn’t, we just played at 20 miles per hour in third gear.

“I felt the guys could play a lot better than that, it was way, way below what we are capable of and hopefully we show that against Tullamore because we need to pick up points.

“That was a big point missed, really disappointing, so against Tullamore I’m hoping for a 100 per cent improvement in intensity and if we do that we can put them away no problem.

“But we need a massive improvement in intensity and passion, which wasn’t evident today.

“It wasn’t good enough, end of story.”

On Saturday past, Omagh were entertaining a team, who had lost two of their last three games, leading Kyle to envisage a five point haul and that should have been achieved after tries from Philip Ewing, Mervyn Edgar and Deane Kane put them in pole position to achieve their ultimate aim.

However, as the second half went on, the more errors and poor decisions crept into Omagh’s game and that ultimately cost them the additional point that could be vital come the season’s end.

“It wasn’t good enough and I’m really disappointed,” Kyle added.

“That Sundays Well team are bad and for them to even threaten our line is shameful and to miss out on a bonus point with the amount of possession we have is unbelievable. We kept knocking the ball on, kept making those mistakes and at 14-8 up we took a penalty attempt at 50 metres instead of going for the corner, so I struggle to take a positive out of that game apart from the three tries.

“Some said they brought us down to their level, but we have to play to our level. A lot of people just didn’t play well, that’s my opinion and it’s an honest one.

“I said to the lads, there will be no singing after this one, it was a terrible performance, it was bad.”