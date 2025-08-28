Ladies ACL round-up-Clarkes pressed by Omagh

LADIES ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP

WITH the Championship moving into gear several league isues are still to be decided after another round was played last weekend, however there appears to be no stopping the reds of Trillick who continued their unbeaten run with a solid away win at Moortown.

The non appearance of Cookstown ensured three points for St Macartan’s in turn moving them into the top four while with Errigal having a free weekend Dungannon maintained second spot.

The Clarkes were made to work hard for the spoils against Omagh. For the second week in a row the St Enda’s allowed their opponents to pull away in the first half only for them to dominate the second period albeit emerging on the wrong end of the result.

Despite a good start from Omagh that produced a Christiane Quinn goal Dungannon eased clear and led by six points at the break, Aoife Mc Gahan and Aine Mc Nulty with the home goals.

Points from Emer Cunningham, Quinn and Meave McSorley kept Omagh in contention. Mc Gahan tagged on a third goal but St Enda’s responded with points from Quinn, Strain and Cunningham to close in on the Clarkes. Marci Martins made several crunch saves to secure the Clarkes win. Mc Nulty finished with 1-6, and Quinn with 1-5.

Coalisland and Carrickmore produced a cracking draw -1-10 to 0-13- with veteran Gemma Begley scoring a late Carmen equaliser. Cara Mc Moran with six points was excellent for the ever improving Fianna while Nicole Murphy grabbed the all important goal but Carrickmore were hard to shake off. Cait Gormley and Katie Marley were key scorers for Carrickmore before Begley returned for the latter stages. The points shared leaves both sides well placed still for the top four.

Cil Iseal’s big win at Ballnamullan against Cappagh leaves the hosts in relegation difficulties with two games to go. As it stands Fr Rocks need to win the Championship to avoid the drop with Moortown and Cappagh in the danger zone too.

Loughmacrory hit four goals as they accounted for Badoney at the weekend as they maintained their unbeaten run to sit top of Division Two.

Kildress had a narrow squeak against Moy, Emma Conroy impressing for the Tir na Nogs. The Tones were four ahead at the final whistle to remain second. Edendork had two points to spare over Clonoe while in the relegation six pointer Dromore secured a good victory over Fintona who remain with a single point. Beragh are also in the drop zone after a narrow one point loss at Ardboe.

Division Three has been dominated by Castlederg and once again they ensured their unbeaten record was maintained with a double weekend of wins although Strabane pressed them all the way. In the Sigerson’s clash the Derg had a one point win with two goals from Amelia Coyle and 1-4 from Laura Mc Sorley proving crucial. Michaella Moss and Zara O’Hagan were among the scorers for the Sigersons.

In the St Eugene’s second game of the weekend they had six points to spare against second placed Donaghmore at Mc Hugh Park. Mc Sorley and Coyle led the scoring with further goals from Caitlin Mc Callion, Eadoin Lynch and Leah Mc Menamin. The Sigerson’s meanwhile lost their second game of the weekend with Drumragh’s big win nudging them into the top four. With games in hand the Sarsfields and Sperrin Og could well end up in the top four.

Drumquin’s excellent season continued in Division Four as they eventually seen off second placed Galbally with three points to spare. Sarah Louise Mc Laughlin top scored with 0-8 as the Tones hit 21 points but perhaps the result of the day was Derrylaughan’s first win in adult football. The Kevin Barry’s in their first season have been steadily improving and last weekend beat Owen Roes 5-11 to 6-5 on an historic day for them.