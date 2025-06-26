Ladies ACL round-up: Dungannon and Trillick win again

DUNGANNON and Trillick maintained their winning start to the season in Division One of the Ladies All-County League last week both securing good victories in round two.

The Reds eased to a comfortable win at home to Errigal Ciaran while Fr Rocks had no answer to a well organised Thomas Clarkes, Faye Loughran hitting 3-3 in a one sided contest.

Leading throughout Dungannon dominated to go joint. Meabh Mallon, Molly Loughran and Chloe Kelly were among the points as once again their youthful line-up with a handful of successful minors on board impressed. Ciara Pinkerton, Catriona Ferran and Harmony McGaw performed well too over the hour.

Advertisement

First half goals from Emma McCarron and Shauna McGurren set Trillick on course for a home win against an Errigal side who hit just four first half points. Carrying the ball and defending well the Reds proved a constant threat carving out a handful of chances with McCarron showing her quality.

Built on a workmanlike performance from all sectors, Cathleen Kelly and Amy McGurn caught the eye, while the finishing of Mc Gurren (1-5 ) and McCarron (1-2) was obviously key. Maria Canavan and Aoife Horisk top scored for the visitors who looked out of sorts.

St Enda’s got off the mark with a blistering opening to their second half at Pairc Colmcille producing four goals. This turned a one point half time deficit into an eleven point lead and despite the best efforts of hosts Carrickmore it was a chase they couldn’t win.

An Aine Grimes goal helped Carrickmore into an early lead although points from Eimear Cunningham and Cara Mc Crossan eased Omagh back in the contest, while an Aine Strain goal teed up by Mc Crossan nudged the St Enda’s ahead.

Quick fire goals from Sorcha Gormley and Grimes changed the narrative again before McCrossan’s goal left it a one point game at the break. A brace of Cunningham goals and one apiece from Shauna McCrory and McCrossan stretched the visitors clear. Gormley and Grimes worked hard to haul Carrickmore back but a well organised Omagh sealed the win with a late goal from Cunningham who finished with 3-3. while McCrossan hit 2-2.

Meanwhile two matches didn’t proceed. The non appearance of both Cil Iseal and Moortown last Thursday proved to be a disappointment for their respective opponents Coalisland Fianna and St Macartan’s. St Malachy’s have suffered a serious injury crisis with manager Fergal Quinn making no secret of the fact of the issues that prevented their trip to the Clogher Valley. There is no real clarity in relation to St Mary’s forfeiting their contest

Division 2

Advertisement

HIGH scoring Kildress remain top of Division Two after they eased to a comfortable win against Beragh while both Loughmacrory and Badoney also maintained their excellent starts. Badoney notched a one point win and the Lough girls five to spare against Clonoe.

Jayne Lyons, Keeva Owens and Cara McNamee battled hard for the Red Knights but they remain still in search of a point.

Badoney and Fintona were involved in a real ding dust battle at Gortin with the hosts coming out on top Kerrie McGarvey top scoring for them. She hit 0-7 and Ellie Daly bagged her side’s all important goal. Lily Rose Clarke, Erin Daly and Bronagh Mossey also recordedBadoney points.

Orlagh Gavin scored six points for the Rahilly’s but a first half goal from Loughmacrory’s Laura Duff proved key as the visitors led 1-6 to 0-4 at the break. As expected Clonoe came back after the break. Aoife O’ Hagan and Orlath O’Hagan added to Gavin points but Aoife Kelly got the Lough moving and Kerri Ward and Oonagh Gallagher tagged on scores.

At the back Aishling Logue was outstanding while her defensive colleagues Edel, Amy and Aine Hughes were excellent on the night.

In one of the games of the night Sasha Byrne showed her count class as her 1-7 saw her top score against Edendork who always stayed in touch

Nine players shared the 5-20 tally notched up by the hosts with Aoibhinn McHugh, Aoife Byrne, Roisin Lynch and Maria Mc Hugh finding the net. It was an entertaining contest that also saw Emma McCrory, Tara McHugh, Katie Byrne and Cara Byrne added to a big home scoring total.

Moy got their season up and running with a solid performance and win that was never in doubt against Dromore on the banks of the Blackwater. The hosts led 3-6 to 0-7 at the break and sadly for the visitors they could only muster a second half 1-1 with Emma Conroy, Caoimhe Magee and Ellana McElroy impressive for the Moy who go fourth in the table.

Division 3

THREE teams, Donaghmore, Drumragh and Castlederg sit on maximum points in Divsion Three after two rounds of the campaign. The Sarsfields had a comfortable win over Stewartstown Harps with Beth Donaghy top scoring on nine points. The three goals came from Dana Coyle, Caomhe Mc Carron and Genevieve Norris.

Castlederg edged a tight contest with Aghaloo with key scoring contributions from Caitlin McCallion (2-1), Shannon Lynch, Leah Mc Menamin, veteran Kellie Meehan and Laura Mc Sorley (0-5) getting them over the winning line.

Donaghmore showed their quality easing to a big victory over neighbours Pomeroy at Plunkett Park. Isabella Grimes, Emma Doyle and Natalie O’Hagan were among the scorers with Morgan McMahon and Liza Mc Donnell also shining for the St Patrick’s.

Division 4

DRUMQUIN eased to a big win against Urney with veteran Sarah Louise McLaughlin hitting 3-8. The game featured the introduction of several youngsters who certainly didn’t look out of place. Jo Mc Menamin, Zara Hemphill, Corina Thompson and Maureann Donnelly were all score getters in a good outing.

Tattyreagh had a point to spare at home to Rock with an impressive eight points coming from Ceile Rose Taggart. Niamh Harkin, Laura Armstrong and Laura Harkin impressed against a battling Rock Naomh Eoghan had a one point win at Galbally.

The Pearses played well with Ellis Tally top scoring and Annabelle Quinn getting a goal however Dervla Corry’s brace of goals and a fine six points from Aoibheann Gallagher were key for Naomh Eoghan who also had points from Grainne Gallagher and Katie Marie Mayse.

Last Thursday was an historic one for Derrylaughan who took the first steps in adult ladies football and while they may have come up short at Glenmornan it was still a big step for the Loughsore side. Seanin Gervin Cara Canavan and Niamh Coney were the Barry’s scorers while Katlynn Coyle, Leah Craig, Leah Boyle and Kristie McFadden were among the goals for Owen Roes who beat the new girls.

Siobhan Sheerin led the scoring for a well organised Glenelly who won the local derby against Clann na nGael.