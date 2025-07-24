Ladies ACL round-up: Reds maintain perfect start

LADIES ALL-COUNTY LEAGE ROUND-UP

Division One

AS Tyrone Ladies prepare to face Laois in the All-Ireland Intermediate final on Sunday, August 3, one full round of All County League action went ahead last Thursday before a round of games that didn’t involve county players were also played on Sunday.

In Division One Trillick maintained their perfect start with a fourth win on the bounce as they easily accounted for Cappagh. The Reds underlined their strength once again as they hit six goals at Ballinamullan in the rain last Thursday.

Trillick led 4-7 to 1-2 the break as Emma McCarron and Mya Williamson scored the goals. In the second half Amy McGinn added another major while Dearbhla Gallagher, Shauna McGurren and Amy Brennan were among the points. Sarah Donnelly was again key to the win. Cappagh showed great character when they then got off the mark on Sunday evening beating Cookstown.

Second-placed Omagh secured a third victory against visitors Moortown at St Patrick’s Park. Impressive first-half goals from Cliona O’Reilly and Emer McCanny helped St Enda’s into a one-point lead at the break, while Sophie Kelly and Cara McCrossan were also on target. Eimear Mc Erlean and Caolieann Quinn got scores for St Malachy’s.

Moortown went level through Annie Lawn’s point but a third goal from O’Reilly kept Omagh ahead. They sealed a three-point win in a game that marked the return of veteran Christiane Quinn.

In the game of the night in the top tier Dungannon sealed a 5-17 to 2-16 home win against Carrickmore. It was quality stuff from the Clarkes who led 4-10 to 0-9 at the break. Clodagh Munroe and Katie Marley, who finished with 1-5, helped Carmen rally but the hosts were still too strong. Aine Mc Nulty hit 1-9 for the Clarkes, while Faye Loughran, Roisin McErlean, Claire Kelly and Catrina Ferran added goals. Hannah Cavlin and Meabh Mallon also stood out on the evening.

Meanwhile, Aoife Horisk bagged a couple of goals and Maria Canavan was also on target for Errigal Ciaran as they easily accounted for Coalisland at Dunmoyle.It was a solid performance from Errigal in the end and they remain fifth in the table after four games.

St Macartan’s are starting to tick along nicely with Colleen McQuaid top scoring with 1-4 as they beat Cill Iseal by fourteen points. Slaine McCarroll, Chloe Mc Caffrey and Tara Meabh O’Hagan added points with McCarroll and Shauna McGirr finding the net.

As mentioned in the only Division One game on Sunday Cappagh eased to a first win against Fr Rocks.

Division Two

A 2-8 to 0-6 home win by Kildress over relegation haunted Dromore kept the Tones top of the Division Two table. Aghyaran kept the pressure on the leaders as they beat Moy getting seven goals in the process.

Emma McCroary hit 1-6 for the St Davog’s while Katie Byrne, Sasha Byrne, Tara McHugh, Roisin Lynch, Maria McHugh and Ciara Byrne all added to the scoreboard on a good night for Aghyaran.

It’s three wins from four for Badoney who accounted for Ardboe with two outstanding performances from the two Kerries, McGarvey and McGlone who scored 4- 11 between them. Mc Glone netted a hat-trick of goals in the success. Laura Clarke, Lily Rose Clarke and Erin Daly were also on target for the Gortin side.

Clonoe were big winners against Beragh in the end up after an entertaining contest at Rahilly Park. Orlaith O’Hagan hit 2-1 with a goal in each half, Aimee Hughes struck 1-3, Orlagh Gavin got 0-3 and a fifth goal from Kate Crozier proved key against the Knights. Jayne Lyons had a good outing for Beragh with four points while Zara Montique got their goal. Fintona are the only team in Intermediate still in search of a point after a narrow loss to Edendork.

Division Three

Division Three saw a double round over the weekend and it proved a successful one for Strabane who lead the way at the top of the table with five wins from five. Rock and Pomeroy were the latest sides to face the brunt of the Sigersons scoring quality. Strabane finished the double round with 7-32 notched up across both matches.

Their nearest rivals Castlederg defeated Pomeroy. County squad members were to the fore here as Caitlin McCallion hit 4-2 and Amelia Coyle scored 1-2. Laura McSorley maintained her good form with 2-2 and Shannon Lynch was also among the scorers on the night.

Drumragh edged a narrow win against the ever improving Donaghmore in their Thursday game although the St Patrick’s bounced back with a big win over Tattyreagh a few days later.

The Sarsfields played out a thriller against Donaghmore with goals from Rhianna Mullin and Beth Donaghy proving key. Emma Doyle, Liza McDonnell and Dani Donnelly got the St Pat’s goals and it was nip and tuck throughout until the Sarsfields edged away.

In Donaghmore’s game on Sunday, Natalie O’Hagan, Niamh McCrystal, Hannah Donnelly, Morgan McMahon and veteran Emma Hegarty were all among the scorers as they eased to a comfortable win against a weakened Tattyreagh. Patrice Murray, Ceilie Rose Taggart and Courtney Mitchell got the Tatts goals. They beat Aghaloo in the Thursday game by a point. Devlin, Taggart and Mitchell were scorers on the night. with a solid individual performance from Sorcha Mullan also standing out

The O’Neill’s bounced back with a win against Clann na nGael while Glenelly eased to a big win against Stewartstown Harps. Sperrin Og also inflicted a loss on Clann with Alice McGlinchey and Ciara Fox getting key scores for Greencastle.

Division Four

In the game of the night in Division Four Drumquin and Naomh Eoghan produced eight goals with the Tones eventually sealing the win. Once again Sarah Lou McLaughlin was Drumquin’s top scorer as she hit 4-3 of their tally. Naomh Eoghan had led by a goal at the break with Aoibhinn Gallagher scoring 2-3 and there were further goals from Dearbhla Corry and Grainne Gallagher but points from Meave Donnelly, Jolene McKenna and Aoibhean Rodgers helped Drumquin over the line. It proved a fruitful weekend for the Tones who made it a double derby winning weekend with a three point win against Owen

Roes.

Galbally eased to a big win over new girls Derrylaughan who continue their development in adult football. The Pearses remain third in the table having won four out of five. Mary Traynor, Sarah Dougan, Sarah Quinn, Ninah Donnelly, Clara McDonald and Rosie Donaghy got their scores.

With no senior or intermediate games the focus is now on junior action with games on Thursday and Sunday. Naomh Eoghan meet Galbally in the Thursday game with a full round on Sunday in Divisions Three and Four bar Sperrin Og v Castlderg and Drumragh v Pomeroy ties.