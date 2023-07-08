Ladies aim to leap past the Lilywhites

“Newbridge or nowhere” was the cry a couple of seasons ago from the Lilywhites but on Sunday Tyrone ladies and Kildare will have to settle for Hawksfield near the Curragh as they go head to head with a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final the prize on offer for the winners.

A draw last time out for the Red Hands against Clare in their final group game left Sean O’Kane’s side as runners up in the group stages and that set up an away trip.

“It could be worse and with Newbridge out of the mix, I felt it would always be Hawksfield. It’s another big run for us and we have to just focus on that game. There’s no second chances now,” stated O’Kane.

The Tyrone boss is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead for his squad.

“I’d say we are coming in as underdogs. They are a good all round team, the likes of Roisin Byrne there for example. They move the ball well and we just have to see how we fare with them.

“ We need to get the match ups right and hopefully that’s enough to get us over the line.”

Kildare are managed by the vastly experienced Diane O’Hora, a Mayo legend who captained her native County to the senior All-Ireland title in 1999.

O’Hora was part of Seán Finnegan’s management team in Kildare last year but when Finnegan went to Kevin McStay and the Mayo men’s team, Diane was the natural successor and she has certainly hit the ground running.

Kildare eased through Division Three, winning six from seven games, and they went on to seal a one point victory in the League final against Clare to ensure promotion. With Championship wins over Leitrim and Louth they topped their group.

The Lilywhites come in to the game with no major injury concerns and that’s the direct polar opposite for Tyrone. All year they have contended with a massive casualty. The Strabane native has yet to have a full squad to choose from and that will not change this weekend.

O’Kane admitted: “ I won’t have players back, but I might get people some game time but they won’t be back starting that’s for sure. It’s not the way we would have wanted to go into an All- Ireland quarter final, but look that’s the way it has been all year. Either you throw the towel in or dig in and try and get something out of it.”

Sean remains determined to get the best out of the season and has added to his squad in recent weeks. Three minors, Omagh pair Aine Strain and Emear Mc Canny and Moy’s Emma Conroy have settled well and the trio have each got game time.

“We have some clinking minors there. I’m watching Eimear and Aine there who has impressed while Emma has also been pushing well but she has a family holiday and will not be available at the weekend. Listen it’s been one of those runs that you can do nothing about.”

Winning on Sunday against a fancied side would be a boost, acknowledges O’ane who is keen to target a last four slot.

A plus for Tyrone is that they have enjoyed a wider contribution in terms of scorers of late.

Aoife McGahan, Aoife Horisk and Sasha Byrne are each chipping in regularly. Elsewhere Aoibhinn Mc Hugh, Grainne Rafferty, Caitlin Campbell and Caoime Magee have settled well in their roles, while veterans Emma Hegarty, Sinead McVey and Joanne Barrett have made key contributions.

Sean admits Sunday will be a big task, adding the good work done in the group games will pale into insignificance if they can’t progress in the knockout phase.

“ We have to be at our best, we have to be more consistent and that has been an issue for us this year.

“ I think if we can get that consistency and the quality we have shown at times we can come away with a win on Sunday. It’s about us getting things right on the day and I know with the players stepping up we can do that.”

Throw-in time on Sunday is 2pm and the game will be streamed live via www.ladiesgaelic.ie