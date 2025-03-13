Ladies All-Ireland Group draws are held

WHILE Tyrone Senior Ladies primary focus right now is on their remaining two Lidl National League fixtures and the battle for survival, the Championship is also looming into sight.

Darren McCann’s side will of course open their Ulster Intermediate campaign on April 27th against Fermanagh with the winners set to face Down in the first semi-final the following week.

The draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship was also held last weekend and the Red Hands could end up in any one of three of the four groups depending on their Provincial progress.

An exit on the opening day against Fermanagh will put Tyrone into Group One; the Ulster runners up and losers in the first semi-final will be in Group Two; while the eventual Ulster champions and second semi-final losers will head into Group Three. Roscommon are the only team already confirmed in the competition.

Of the potential line ups Group Three could be the easier route but with two teams set to progress from each of the groups to determine the quarter-finalists Tyrone will need to be at their best and secure positive results.

Home advantage for the quarter-finals will be granted to the teams that finish on top in their respective groups, with a draw to take place following the conclusion of the group stages in the Intermediate Championship.

For now it’s about league survival with Dublin set to come north on Saturday week before Tyrone round off their Division One campiagn against Kildare at the Mangard.

Currently the Red Hands find themselves second from bottom on three points with Mayo on the bottom rung without a point. Kildare have six points and sit a place above Tyrone with Dublin sitting on seven points in fifth. It could all come down to the head to head with the Lilywhites on the final day of the season although getting something from that Dublin game could be key.