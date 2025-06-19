Ladies back in club action on Thursday evening

WITH Tyrone safely assured of a home encounter in the last eight of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship, there’s a chance again for players to once again return to their clubs with a full round in the Canavan’s All County League down for decision tonight (Thursday).

Early pacesetters in the top tier Moortown travel to St Macartan’s in what promises to be one of the games of the first division.

An injury that has ruled Chloe McCaffrey out for several weeks is unlikely to have cleared in time for her involvement with the Macs. Fergal Quinn expects no injuries in his Moortown line up for the trip.

There’s a repeat of last week’s Minor semi-final with many of the same players involved as Omagh head to Pairc Colmcille to face the hosts Carrickmore. That Minor clash ended with Omagh winning by the minimal and provided real entertainment and another close one is on offer here too.

Opening weekend winners Trillick and Errigal could also provide some fireworks as they go head to head at Donnelly Pak.

A minor-bolstered Dungannon head to Cookstown who are seeking improvements. Fellow promoted side Coalisland will welcome Cil Iseal to Fr Peter Campbell Park with both in search of a first win.

In Division Two Keeva Owens is expected to play a big part for Beragh who welcome Kildress.

She has been a key scorer for the Red Knights minors and is knocking on the door of the Tyrone senior squad. Loughmacrory, who enjoyed a three point win over Moy, go to James Rafferty’s Clonoe; Moy and Dromore are determined to get off the mark while the impressive and youthful Badoney host relegated Fintona.

Castlederg and Drumragh impressed in the opening round of games and both will fancy their chances this week as the Derg go to Aghaloo and the Sarsfields enjoy home comforts against Stewartstown Harps.

Donaghmore signalled their intentions in round one bagging eight goals and go to Pomery, while there’s a big derby at the Plum as Glenelly face Clann na nGael while Tattyreagh host Rock.

Urney and Drumquin is a game of note in division four as Derrylaughan make their bow at Glenmornan against Owen Roes who slipped up to Naomh Eoghan. Naomh Eoghan head to Kevin Kelly’s Galbally.

The next series of games are due for the weekend of July 3 although all is dependant on Tyrone’s progress.