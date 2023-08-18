Ladies Championship dates are set

The focus has switched to the Championship for the Junior B clubs with the only quarter final set for this weekend as Stewartstown face Owen Roes at Greencastle on Sunday evening with a 7pm throw in.

The winners will meet Urney on August 27th with Drumquin playing Naomh Eoghan in the other semi-final. The Tyrone fixtures committee have also confirmed the Junior B Championship final for September 3rd.

The Senor, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship preliminary round dates have also been confirmed.

Championship Preliminary Rounds

Thursday August 31st at 6.45pm

Junior, At Newtownstewart

Tattyreagh vs Castlederg

Intermediate, At Omagh

Aghyaran vs Moy

Friday September 1st at 6.45pm

Intermediate, At tbc

Clonoe vs Edendork

Senior, At tbc

Cookstown vs Moortown

Saturday September 2nd

Junior, At tbc

Galbally vs Drumragh (4pm)

Senior, At tbc

Dromore vs Fintona (6pm)

Sunday September 3rd

Junior, At Dunmoyle 4pm

Badoney vs Beragh (4pm)

Senior, At Dunmoyle

St Macartans vs Killeeshil (6pm)

Intermediate, At Carrickmore

Cappagh vs Donaghmore (6.30pm)