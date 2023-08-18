Ladies Championship dates are set

The focus has switched to the Championship for the Junior B clubs with the only quarter final set for this weekend as Stewartstown face Owen Roes at Greencastle on Sunday evening with a 7pm throw in.
The winners will meet Urney on August 27th with Drumquin playing Naomh Eoghan in the other semi-final. The Tyrone fixtures committee have also confirmed the Junior B Championship final for September 3rd.
The Senor, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship preliminary round dates have also been confirmed.
Championship Preliminary Rounds
Thursday August 31st at 6.45pm
Junior, At Newtownstewart
Tattyreagh vs Castlederg
Intermediate, At Omagh
Aghyaran vs Moy
Friday September 1st at 6.45pm
Intermediate, At tbc
Clonoe vs Edendork
Senior, At tbc
Cookstown vs Moortown
Saturday September 2nd
Junior, At tbc
Galbally vs Drumragh (4pm)
Senior, At tbc
Dromore vs Fintona (6pm)
Sunday September 3rd
Junior, At Dunmoyle 4pm
Badoney vs Beragh (4pm)
Senior, At Dunmoyle
St Macartans vs Killeeshil (6pm)
Intermediate, At Carrickmore
Cappagh vs Donaghmore (6.30pm)
