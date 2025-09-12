Ladies Div 2 Championship: Moy and Aghyaran advance

LADIES DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Kildress 1-8 Loughmacrory1-8

DARKNESS proved to be the only winner of what was a thriller at Kildress as the hosts and Loughmacrory could not be separated. Level throughout it came as no surprise that by the final whistle it was all square.

The sides were due to meet again last night as there proved to be no time for extra time in a game that produced plenty of high octane football and plenty of drama that included a late Jodie McCrory free in added time to ensure the Tones had another day out.

It proved to be the proverbial game of two haalves with Kildress in charge of the first and the Lough dominating the second

It was 1-4 apiece at the break Bronagh Gallagher and Sorcha McNamee getting the goals in a tense first half. Laura Duff and Lucy McCullagh carved out openings for Loughmacrory while McCrory and McNamee showed real quality for the Tones.

Just four points apiece were scored in the second half with the wind playing a big part in proceedings. McCullagh finished with six points, with Duff and player of the match Oonagh Gallagher also on target for the visitors. Annie McKenna, Leah McCrory, Caoimhe Gilmore and McCrory tagged on points for Kildress but the sides could not be separated.

Sasha runs riot

Aghyaran 4-10 Clonoe 1-9

SASHA Byrne ran riot as Aghyaran booked their place in the last four with a solid performance against a fancied Clonoe. Byrne hit a remarkable 4-4 in a performance worthy of her player of the match tag.

Early goals from Aghyaran had them in control early on although Orlagh O’Hagan’s goal and three excellent Orlagh Gavin points closed the gap by the break with Brionna O’Hagan and Gavin showing flashes of quality.

Emma McCroary, Aoife Byrne and Tara Mc Hugh kept the scoreboard moving for St Davog’s. As the East Tyrone side pressed they were rocked back with a fourth Byrne goal. McCroary finished with three fine points.

Moy move into next round

Badoney 0-10 Moy 3-13

MOVING back to a more familiar attackIng role Emma Conroy top scored with 1-5 as the Moy eased to a comfortable quarter final win at Gortin. Conroy had played the previous two league games in goals but was once again positioned up front where she caused havoc for Badoney.

The hosts railed by fourteen points against a Moy side who had threatened to run away with the contest through a dominant opening half affected by the wind. Caoimhe Magee, Conroy and the excellent Lucy Mc Alary dominated, carving a series of opportunities with Conroy pulling the strings. Badoney managed seven first half points.

Further goals from Eimer O’Callaghan and Lottie Mackin topped off a fine outing with Amy Holmes and Coleen Mc Cance also among the scorers as Moy ran out twelve point winners.

Solid Edendork showing

Ardboe2-10 Edendork 3-18

A SOLID performance from Edendork secured a semi-final spot. Eleven points separated the sides at the end despite the best efforts of a battling Ardboe side. Lisa Mallaghan netted a penalty for the Rossas while Niamh Teague also goaled and missed a penalty.