Ladies Div 2 C’ship round-up: St Davog’s account for Fintona

LADIES DIVISION TWO CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Aghyaran 3-13 Fintona 1-8

AGHYARAN accounted for Fintona scoring three goals in an eleven-point win in what was a solid performance at Michael Dolan Park. Emma McCroary recorded an excellent 2-4 for the hosts who bossed the contest.

On occasions the Pearses did carve out openings but Aoibhinn McHugh impressed while the influential Sasha Byrne was excellent. Her driving runs and distribution helped tee up a third goal from Maria McHugh. Cara Byrne, Katie Byrne and Sasha Byrne added points while McHugh also found the net.

Aoife Bryne was on target with a brace of points and Tara McHugh was on hand to convert from close range. The St Davog’s now face Clonoe in what promises to be a massive contest in the quarter final.

Dromore 4-4 Clonoe 1-16

FROM the off Clonoe took this contest by the scruff of the neck but credit to the St Dympna’s who rallied in the latter stages to close what had been a big deficit. Three points separated the sides at the end as time ran out for Dromore.

Built on a solid defence spearheaded by Cara Coyle and Briana Quinn, the Rahilly’s proved hard to break down while Orlagh Gavin led the attack with several early points.

The distribution through the middle from midfield pair Ciara Hughes and Niamh O’Hagan caused problems for Dromore, with Aimee Hughes tagging on three points in a player of the match display.

Gavin continued her dominance through the second half and a goal from Aine O’Hagan seemed to have settled the contest but Emma Smyth led the resurgant Dromore.

They grabbed a couple of goals although it ultimately came too late with the O’Hagan’s Niamh and Aoife and Sinead Hanna adding points to ensure that outing now with the St Davog’s.

Moy 2-10 Beragh 2-7

THIS proved to be a real thrilling contest at Moy at the weekend. In the end a goal separated the sides at the final whistle with the hosts coming out on top. Eimear O’Callaghan’s soccer style goal just before the half time whistle hauled Moy back into the game and they eventually won out by three points.

Zara Montigue had netted for Beragh in a positive opening quarter with Keeva Owens in top form up front. She finished with 0-5 and it took some excellent defensive work from Moy’s Elanna Hackett and goalkeeper Emma Conroy to prevent another goal from the visitors.

In the closing stages of the first half Emer Currie hit a Beragh point and on the restart O’Callaghan repeated the act as they came back with points from Currie and Amy Holmes.

A second Beragh goal from Aoife Mc Williams nudged them 2-4 to 1-5 ahead but after a Lucy McAlary point, she crashed home a goal and the Moy built on that.

Despite the best efforts of Owens, Ciara McNamee and Dervla Farley, Moy pulled away with Caoimhe Magee and Lucy Conroy points sealing a quarter final spot with Badoney.