Ladies Div 3 C’ship round-up: Five star showing from Sigersons

LADIES DIVISION THREE CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Strabane 5-16 Pomeroy 0-10

THE Sigersons rattled home five goals en route to victory over a battling Pomeroy side in Friday’s encounter at Strabane.

Pomeroy kept trying to the end but their ten-point return was insufficient in terms of turning the tide against a Strabane side that registered scores with more regularity. The Plunketts really needed goals of their own to match strides with the Sigersons but it just wasn’t to be in that regard.

Michella Moss led the home Strabane score returns, Moss netting a hat-trick of goals and also adding four points for an impressive 3-4 tally overall on the evening. Shelly Twohig claimed the other two home goals and Twohig tagged on two points as well for a contribution of 2-2.

Tori McElroy (0-5) and Crystal Crossan (0-4) sent over nine points between them plus Rachel Holland completed the Strabane scoring with a point. Strabane now press on to the quarter-finals as they endeavour to build upon the promise of this performance.

Pomeroy’s defence continued to try and negate the influence of their opponents but Strabane strung several fast-paced attacks together that contained successful end products.

At the opposing end, Strabane’s rearguard defended well and didn’t concede any goals. Solid defence helped keep the home team in command of the situation.

Things didn’t go Pomeroy’s way on the day but the Plunketts will continue to try and make progress moving forward.

Conceding five goals was always going to make their task very tough in this game but they can look to the future in a positive fashion.

Donaghmore 2-8 Drumragh 1-12

THIS tie was a close-run affair in the Division Three championship preliminary round programme as Drumragh reached the winning line one point in front of hosts Donaghmore.

The Sarsfields and St Patrick’s were evenly matched here and ultimately the minimum margin between the teams showcased this fact following a tussle full of endeavour and effort. The weather elements were tough but both sets of players combined skill and determination as a great battle unfolded.

Drumragh had six score contributors on Sunday and Rhianna Mullen showed the way with a goal and three points to her name. Beth Donaghy landed four points and Aine McManus had a two-point tally as well for the Clanabogan based side. There were single scores from Genevieve Norris, Gemma Barrett and Dana Coyle as Drumragh’s pressure paid off.

The home St Patrick’s had their good moments too in scoreboard terms and both sides probably fluffed a few other opportunities as play progressed.

Donaghmore kept in close contention as play shifted location regularly from one end of the field to the other but Drumragh’s 1-12 contribution proved just enough for the Sarsfields to edge matters and clinch their ticket for the last eight in the race for Championship honours.

Donaghmore netted at the double during proceedings as the St Patrick’s pushed strongly to reach the quarters but Drumragh held the advantage in terms of overall points scored. Some important contributions in this regard from Donaghy and McManus in the main boosted their closing total that denied Donaghmore.

Tattyreagh 2-8 Aghaloo 3-7

TATTYREAGH and Aghaloo produced a very well-contested tie in challenging weather conditions at the St Patrick’s venue on Sunday evening.

Aghaloo travelled to Tattyreagh aiming for a big team effort and they certainly served up that. The Tatts too put in a great shift in what turned out to be a compelling preliminary round match and the verdict could have gone either way as the action unfolded in an exciting manner.

It was Aghaloo who narrowly prevailed and they took an added chance or two that made the difference by the conclusion of play.

The Tatts scored two goals but Aghaloo netted three times as they progressed to the last eight of the championship. Point exchanges were also tight and indeed Tattyreagh scored one more point than their opponents but all told that extra Aghaloo goal helped the O’Neill’s make the finish holding a marginal lead over their hosts.

Dearbhla O’Faolain, Meabh O’Faolain and the Aghaloo squad worked hard for the victory but the Tattyreagh team tried gallantly as well. Ceili Rose Taggart claimed 1-2 for the St Patrick’s and Patrice Murray got her team’s other goal. Emma Devlin notched up four points and Niamh Harkin scored two as the Tatts tried to emerge the better from the exchanges.

It was Aghaloo’s night by the last whistle and the O’Neill’s could also start planning for the upcoming quarter-finals. The Tatts may have missed out this time but the St Patrick’s squad showed enough potential and spirit to boost club optimism for the future.

Rock 1-8 Stewartstown0-10

THERE was just a solitary point between the sides as Rock edged past Stewartstown at the St Patrick’s venue on Friday evening.

Both teams gave their all in pursuit of a quarter final ticket and the game’s only goal from Catherine Lagan during the second half proved to be one of two key scores in favour of Rock. The second key score would arrive near the finish and win it for Rock in the process.

The game had the makings of a close affair and as play progressed it became clear that there would indeed be very little in it at the finish. The St Patrick’s girls got the better of the first half point exchanges to show ahead by 0-5 to 0-3 but the Harps remained right in the mix as the teams faced round for the second 30 minutes.

Catherine Lagan’s goal looked to have carved out a winning advantage when it came along for the Rock girls but Stewartstown showed resolve and they were able to pick off some tidy points.

It was a tense time for both sets of supporters as time ticked down and added extra time appeared as an option until Caroline Bloomer sent over what turned out to be a decisive St Patrick’s point to finally separate the sides.

Rock were clearly relieved to have made it through into the quarter-finals but both teams can take plenty of credit for the determination and aptitude displayed during a very decent encounter.