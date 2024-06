TYRONE Ladies return to O’Neill Park Dungannon for the first time in around twenty years on Sunday with the focus very much on reviving their All Ireland Intermediate Championship prospects after a shock one point loss to Leitrim at the weekend.

Wicklow will be the visitors and while they carry the underdogs tag, they will hope to exploit any weaknesses in the Red Hands set-up which were exposed last time out.

The one point loss to Leitrim was certainly a shock to the system for the Tyrone management, and coach Fergal Quinn acknowledges that they have plenty to analyse and assess.

“We spent a couple of hours on Sunday night trying to figure out what went wrong. We were in control, felt comfortable and were nine points up but we allowed them to run at us. We just didn’t deal with them and gave away bad goals. I suppose we lost our way.”

This was a chastising experience for many of the younger players in their first year of inter county Championship football. Quinn hopes that they will all learn from it and look to improve this Sunday.

“Four or five weeks ago we were favourites to win the Intermediate Championship. Now we find ourselves in the position that if we lose to Wicklow we face a relegation play-off. That’s how serious this is and it’s not where we should be.

“It was disappointing last weekend but thankfully we have a chance to bounce back.”

The Red Hands should start favourites against Division Four outfit Wicklow.

They also have an excellent record against them over recent years but as Quinn pointed out they were also tipped to beat Leitrim ahead of last week’s contest and can ill afford to take anything for granted.

Derek Byrne’s Wicklow side had a torrid time in the Leinster Championship but they do have some quality individuals in their ranks. Ellen Griffin is a fine goalkeeper while Niamh Caffrey is an exciting half back and skipper Sarah Jane Windershas loads of experience.

Tyrone’s injury list also still remains a headache, as Quinn explains.

“ It’s a case of assessing our players again this week. Chloe McCaffrey was due to be back and we are hopeful she will be okay for Dungannon. Her return would be a massive lift to the team as she has been missed.”

Caitlan Campbell and Emma Mulgrew also missed out last week but on the plus side Meabh Corrigan made her return in defence while up front Sorcha Gormley marked her first senior start for Tyrone with two goals and three points.

Getting back on track is the key for Tyrone and as Fergal pointed out they still remain in control of their own destiny.

“It remains in our own hands. A win will ensure a quarter final spot although we might not have home advantage depending on Leitrim and Wicklow. For us though it’s up to us to get the win.”

The match at O’Neill Park has a 2pm throw in and Tyrone officials are appealing for a big turnout at the excellent facilities now at the Dungannon venue. It’s an historic period for the Clarkes as they and Aodh Ruadh are set to amalgamate later in the year.