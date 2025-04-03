Ladies manager sees reason to be upbeat despite relegation

TYRONE Ladies have turned their focus to the forthcoming Ulster Intermediate Championship opener against newly promoted Fermanagh after their relegation fate in the league was sealed last Saturday.

Kildare put the final nail in the coffin for Darren McCann’s side after the Red Hands had led their clash at Newbridge. In the end a second half Roisin Byrne goal hat-trick sealed Tyrone’s fate as the hosts eased to a comfortable win.

Thanks to some fine scores by Niamh O’Neill Tyrone were out in front at the break. Kildare hit ten first half wides and found defenders like Caitlin Campbell, Jayne Lyons and Meabh Corrrigan in resilient mood at the back.

McCann felt that break came at the wrong time with Tyrone having built up some momentum.

“ We felt we were going well at half-time. We were defending well, shutting them down and forcing Kildare to take snatch shots. Half- time probably came at the wrong time.”

Kildare took a grip on the restart and ultimately Aoife McGahan’s late goal was mere consolation. It means Tyrone head back down again to Division Two just twelve months after taking the step up to the top flight. McCann however was pleased by the effort shown by his side.

“ When you are playing top teams, you can’t afford to switch off an any stage but I can’t fault our girls’ effort. They went to the well to the very end. It would have been easy to stop but our girls didn’t and they haven’t done throughout the league.”

It has been a league campaign that saw the introduction of a handful of new players while the return of Niamh O’Neill has been a massive boost. Several other former players have re-joined the squad while its expected the likes of Cara McCrossan will feature in the Championship after her wedding.

Emma Jane Gervin’s long term injury has been a setback though on the plus side Clara Daly has recovered and McGahan is also back, adding to the Red Hand attacking options.

The Championship meeting with Fermanagh could be a tricky one. The Erne side booked promotion from Division Four last weekend with a win over Sligo that sets them up for a National League Final meeting with Antrim next week.

Meanwhile Tyrone Minors will take another step towards the Ulster Platinum Final if they can see off the challenge of Donegal on Saturday. A win for Jarleth Loughran’s side would all but guarantee a decider against Cavan.

The Breffni side top Group One after winning three from three including a demolition of Donegal last time out while Tyrone are second with two victories from their games against Fermanagh and Derry. A win for the Red Hands against Donegal would put them on six points, level with Cavan.

There’s been a positive approach from the players this term and Loughran has been able to run the rule over the bulk of his squad but it will be a tester this weekend ahead of the Cavan outing.

Meanwhile the Tyrone under 16s top Group One with a third win in the Ulster series at the weekend, a win that sets them up for a meeting with Group Two table toppers Cavan ahead of a potential Platinum Final.

Louise Daly’s side eventually eased to a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Fermanagh at Fintona with Tyrone reshuffling things across the park. It was an opportunity to run an eye over the squad ahead of a game against Group Two leaders Cavan.