Ladies return to club action on Thursday night

IT’S round three of the Ladies ACL tonight (Thursday) as the clubs take centre stage again following Tyrone’s victory last weekend. A decision on the double rounds after the All-Ireland clash with Westmeath is expected to be made shortly.

Division One leaders Trillick will head to an injury ravaged Killeeshil who failed to field last time out. The St Mary’s hope to have a bigger squad to select from against the Reds who have impressed so far with Emma McCarron and Shauna McGurren among the score charts while Sarah Donnelly is a key component through the centre.

Fellow pace setters St Macartan’s, who also had a night off in round two as Moortown failed to field, will head to Carrickmore. Carmen were well beaten by a rampant Omagh last time out and will face a mammoth challenge this evening as Ryan Mc Menamin welcomes several players back including potentially Chloe McCaffrey.

Omagh bounced back from a narrow loss to Errigal with a seven goal haul at Pairc Colmcille ahead of tonight’s meeting with bottom of the table Cookstown.

On the back of defeats to the Clarkes and Moortown, Fr Rocks head west well aware of the task ahead against a youthful St Enda’s buoyed by a Grade One Minor League and championship double. Clara Daly’s impact with Omagh has been impressive while Emer McCanny, Aine Strain and Cara McCrossan have also been consistent.

Moortown have been hampered by injury, and manager Ferghal Quinn was honest in his assessment that the St Malachy’s still have issues ahead of a trip to Fr Campbell Park to meet the Fianna. There’s no Emma Jane Gervin for Coalisland this season but they do have a clutch of fine young players stepping up in this their debut season.

In Division Two Loughmacrory and Badoney both have an opportunity to nudge ahead of Kildress who have a bye. The Lough host Edendork and the Gortin girls head to Beragh who despite two battling displays find themselves still in search of a point. The St Malachy’s actually beat the Red Knights for their three points but are coming up against a talented St Teresa’s side.

Aghyaran visit Fintona who could do with a positive result while Clonoe could also do with something from their trip to Moy.

Donaghmore are focused on a swift return up the ranks and would be expected to carry on their winning start as they head to Stewartstown. The St Patrick’s have been boosted by a successful minor side and certainly have found a good blend to challenge for promotion.

Drumragh are another side with two wins from two and are bristling with confidence right now. The Sarsfields play host to Sperrin Og who slipped to a loss at home to Strabane last time out. Their parish rivals Tattyreagh snatched a one point win against Rock in their previous outing and will welcome Glenelly to Darcy Park. The Tatts have had a real mix of scorers this term and continue to improve under Mark Darcy.

Sigersons and Castlederg are also unbeaten in Division Three and both will be well placed to continue that run as the Strabane girls head to Aghaloo and the Derg, inspired by Shannon Lynch at midfield, host Clann na nGael who are still pointless.

Derrylaughan introduced themselves to ladies football with a trip to Owen Roes and while they came away with a loss it was a first key step for them. Tonight they make the long haul to Drumquin and elsewhere Galbally host Owen Roes and leaders Naomh Eoghan meet Urney.