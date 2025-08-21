Ladies round-up: Reds and Dungannon set blistering pace

LADIES ACL ROUND-UPS

Division One

TWO sides continued their unbeaten campaign in Division One at the weekend as the top three claimed wins. St Macartan’s made ground on the leading pack while at the bottom Cookstown look doomed to the drop having no points from seven games with only three left to play.

Trillick eased to a big win at Fr Rocks on Sunday with Cookstown held to just a two point return. Shauna McGurren continued her excellent form with 2-4. Mya Williamson, Ashling Goodwin and veteran Sarah Donnelly also added goals as the Reds again impressed. Again the direct running of Dearbhlaile Gallagher caused problems throughout.

Second placed Dungannon are enjoying a great campaign but against a rejuvenated Fianna they were pressed all the way to eventually win by two points. It was tense and hard football from two well organised sides and the outcome was always in the mix.

Aine McNulty’s 1-5 proved critical for Dungannon while Aoife McGahan and Meabh Mallon worked tirelessly in attack. Beth Jones and Faye Loughran were among the points scorers.

Aoife Horisk was in outstanding form for Errigal Ciaran as a solid second half performance saw them register a big win over Moortown at Dunmoyle. In the first half Horisk tagged on 0-4 with Kelly Mc Caffrey and Emily Maguire slotting eight points for the hosts.

Errigal improved in the second half. Maria Canavan and McCaffrey raised green flags while Bronagh McAleer, Elle McNamee and Maguire kept the points tally moving.

It was a stunning second half performance from Omagh that almost salvaged something from their clash with St Macartan’s at O’Neills Healy Park. The St Enda’s trailed by ten points at the break and after conceding two bad goals early in the second half the gap extended to thirteen points, before Omagh started to reel in the gap.

Kinga Bartczak grabbed an early goal and with Omagh squandering potential goal scoring opportunities thanks to Macs keeper Aoife McNeilis, the visitors pulled away. Cadla Mc Carroll added further goals as Emer Cunningham and Cara McCrossan tagged on Omagh points.

Colleen McQuaid and Slaine McCarroll again found the net before Omagh launched a comeback. Emer McCanny found the net with Cunningham’s brace of goals setting up a tense climax with McCanny, McCrossan and Aine Cinngham also pointing.

Carrickmore had nine points to spare in the end against Cappagh who find themselves locked in the relegation zone. Carmen have found some form again at just the right time. Rionach McCallan bagged two goals and Sorcha Gormley also found the net on a good night for the home attack. Lauren McMahon scored a goal with a good contribution too from Alannagh Mc Callan as they find themselves knocking on the door of the top four after a sluggish start to the season.

This Sunday Trillick head to Moortown as they bid to maintain their unbeaten run. St Macartan’s face Fr Rocks and Dungannon are set to visit St Enda’s. Carrickmore head to Coalisland with Cappagh in search of points against Cil Iseal who could also do with something from the game.

Division 2

Another unbeaten record was maintained in Division Two as Loughmacrory scored eight goals in their demolition of relegation threatened Fintona. This was a complete performance from Karl Logue’s side who dominated the second half. It was another player of the match display from Lucy McCullagh who scored 3-6, while Kerrie Ward, Cora McElduff, Niamh Fox and Aoife Kelly also got goals for the Lough.

Aghyaran, Kildress and Edendork are in the next three positions as the finish line comes into view. The St Davog’s remain second after a home win against Beragh, Kildress beat Badoney while the St Malachy’s edged a narrow win at Moy. Clonoe had a point to spare at home to Ardboe in a thrilling contest as once again Orlagh Gavin showed her scoring potential with 2-4. Aimee Hughes, Aoife O’Hagan and Aine O’Hagan were also on target for the Rahillys

The race to avoid the drop continues between the Pearses, Beragh and Dromore who all have a game in hand over Ardboe.

Division 3

With two games to go it’s Donaghmore and Strabane who lead Division Three although both Castlederg and Drumragh are lurking with intent in the chase with games in hand. Emma Doyle and Liza Mc Donnell were among the scorers for Donaghmore who beat Clann na nGael on Sunday as the Sarsfields beat Glenelly with plenty to spare. Tattyreagh had a win at Stewartstown with Sperrin Og doing well in their victory over lowly Pomeroy.

Division 4

Drumquin remain the team to beat in Division Four with once again Sarah Louise McLaughlin top scoring against Owen Roes with 2-7. Meabh Donnelly and the impressive Donnelly also contributed. Aoibheann Gallagher, Aoife Devine and Katie Mc Conomy goaled as Naomh Eoghain maintained the pressure on the league leaders. Galbally and Aghaloo were also successful.

Championship

The Connollys of Moy Ladies Football Championship gets underway next week with senior preliminary fixtures at Dungannon and Dunmoyle on Thursday 28th. Prelims continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the three Championships with quarter finals fixed for the first weekend of September.

Getting things started on Thursday a fancied Errigal Ciaran face the young guns of Omagh St Enda’s while current champions St Macartan’s face a massive task against the Thomas Clarkes.