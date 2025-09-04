Ladies sides seek Championship semi-final slots

LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS PREVIEWS

DIVISION ONE

TRILLICK and Carrickmore are set to meet this Saturday with a place in the Division One Championship semi-finals up for grabs. The sides met last weekend in the ACL and Carrickmore eased to a more than comfortable win with the Reds not showing their full hand. The Trilick loss was their first this season.

Advertisement

Carmen led 3-4 to 0-2 at the break against a different-looking Trillick who tagged on second half goals from Tori McGovern and Niamh McNulty while youngster Naomi Hannigan added a point. Expect massive changes for Saturday’s clash at Donnelly Park.

The Reds have been the front runners in the top tier and are many peoples tips for the Jarleth Kerr Cup. The race was blown wide open last week with St Macartan’s exit and it’ll be fascinating to see who gets their hands on this year’s title.

Sarah Donnelly has had an outstanding season so far and alongside while Emma McCarron and Dearbhaile Gallagher have been excellent. Mya Williamson and Shauna McGurren have been effective attackers too that Carrickmore will have to stop.

There’s a freshness too about Carrickmore, underlined by a glance at last week’s scorers. Among them was Gemma Begley who is back in the side and what an asset she is. Sorcha Gormley, Caitlin Gormley, Clodagh Munroe and Alanagh McCallan are returning to the side for this championship quarter final.

On the back of a big win against Omagh Errigal will start favourites in their quarter final against Cappagh on Sunday night. The Killyclogher side have produced some good performances but find themselves scratching around the lower reaches of the table and with Errigal having key players all back and fit including Shannon Cunningham and Aine Harte they have an air of confidence about them.

Coalisland Fianna’s first season in senior football has been promising and they face an inconsistent Killeeshil side on Sunday. Having seen off Cookstown last week they will be keen to maintain that sort of scoring form.

The St Mary’s will look to Zoe Loughran and Grainne Rafferty for scores though they have quality throughout the side. That said they will have to be at their best if they are to progress to the last four.

Advertisement

An all East Tyrone clash with Dungannon who have had a great season now with sights fixed on the title faces Moortown who dropped into the relegation zone last week.

The Clarkes, in their first season of amalgamation, have been impressive and capped that form of with a solid performance against champions Macartan’s. Right through they boast quality, from goalkeeper Marci Martins, Mary Cassidy to Beth Jones and Aoife Mc Gahan up front. The St Malachy’s are missing personnel this season and that has caused them issues throughout the league campaign.

DIVISION TWO

KILDRESS and Loughmacrory will meet this Saturday in the Division Two Championship quarter-finals. There were just two points between the sides when they met at the start of August as Loughmacrory maintained their remarkable unbeaten run that leaves them top of Division Two.

A trip to the Tones is on the cards for Karl Logue’s side who have been superb all year, although he will take nothing for granted as Kildress continue to produce some fine results. Katie Rose Muldoon has had an excellent season for club and county but shes just one of the Tones players who have established themselves.

Sarah McAleer, veteran Donna Hagan and Cathy Connolly have been solid at the back with Chloe Tracey and Aoife O’Connor real leaders in attack. There is no mistaking the quality of St Teresa’s though and they will start as slight favourites this Saturday.

Talented handballer Lucy Mc Cullagh is equally adept with the bigger ball, while Cora Mc Elduff, Niamh Fox and Kerrie Ward have been key and will relish the challenge of taking on third-placed Kildress.

After a bright start in Division Two Badoney have gone off the boil as the championship approaches. The Gortin side welcome preliminary round winners Moy on Saturday and are well aware they must be at their best. Kerrie Mc Garvey, Laura Clarke and Kerrie Mc Glone have been impressive for Badoney while injuries have forced changes for the visitors. They seen off Beragh last weekend with Lucy Mc Alary impressive and Emma Conroy in goals.

Also on Saturday East meets West at Dolan Park. Clonoe were convincing winners against Dromore last week while the St Davog’s easily accounted for Fintona, scoring three goals in the process. In reality there’s little between these teams both boast exciting forwards, good midfields and tenacious defenders.

There’s an all-East Tyrone clash on Sunday as Edendork and Ardboe lock sword, two sides who have had varied league fortunes. While the St Malachy’s sit second with eight wins the Rossas remain in the lower reaches after a disappointing season for them. The Championship is of course a different animal but Edendork will be fancied to progress to the last four.

DIVISION THREE/FOUR

SPERRIN OG take on Clann na nGael on Friday. There’s little between these two teams so it could go either way. Greencastle side are better positioned in Division Three and the return of Niamh O’Neill has certainly been a massive lift as they focus on a return to Intermediate football.

Led by Sarah Louise McLaughlin, Drumquin have been the Division Four pacesetters and will be confident ahead of this weekend’s game against Naomh Eoghan, but it’s championship football and anything can happen. McLaughlin, Danuta McGahan and Meabh Donnelly are all very capable and their contributions could prove critical while Aoibheann Gallagher and Aoife Devine carry a real threat for Naomh Eoghan.