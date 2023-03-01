Ladies win in Westmeath soured by injury

Westmeath 1-12 Tyrone 2-13

A FINE performance from Tyrone Ladies saw them seal a National League Division 2 win over Westmeath at Cusack Park on Sunday with an inspired first half putting them in control.

However, the victory came at a cost with what looked like a bad injury to Aoife Horisk in the second half.

This led to a delay of approximately 15 minutes, as an on-field ambulance was required, but Tyrone held on for the win.

A superb final ten minutes of the first half saw Tyrone turn over a four point deficit to lead by a point at the break.

Spearheaded by Chloe McCaffrey who carried a real threat and hit 1-1, Tyrone had found themselves 0-7 to 0-3 down and looking under pressure with Sarah Dillon and Aoife Connolly impressive for the hosts.

However, McCaffrey bagged a goal and that signalled a real comeback.

A returning Niamh Hughes opened the scoring within minutes of the start, but Ciara Blundell levelled things and they built on that score with Vicky Carr and Sarah Dillon on target with points, while Sinead McVey made a fine save to deny Rachel Dillon from close range.

McCaffrey went close at the other end, but, after points from Dillon and Connolly, Westmeath were in control.

Cue the comeback though. The running of Hughes was vital, and she carried the ball well. McCaffrey was also a threat, and her nippy run out right cut open the home defence and she slid in a goal.

The Macartans player tagged on a point before scores from Slaine McCarroll and Aoife Horisk nudged Tyrone ahead.

A mistake in defence allowed Westmeath a lifeline when Connolly rattled in a goal but as the half time whistle approached McGahan and Emma Hegarty scores put Tyrone a point ahead by the short whistle.

After the break, Hughes and McGahan pushed the Red Hands three ahead although Dillon dropped over another free after an umpteenth foul.

After Horisk saw a goalbound effort cleared at the death by Carr, the Errigal player was quickest to react when McCormack spilled Emma Jane Gervin’s high ball.

Horisk rolled the loose ball into the net for a five point lead.

Connolly did close the gap with a point, but that was cancelled by a superb score from Dungannon’s McGahan with 13 minutes of the half played. The injury to Horisk was a setback, though, and Orla Murgrew replaced her.

After the break in play, both Connolly and Rafferty exchanged points with Connolly… closing the gap to three with five minutes left. McVey made a great save in the closing stages, and McGahan converted a score after superb work from McHugh. Blundell went close at the end, but it was Tyrone’s day.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Westmeath

Lauren McCormack, Mary Dunne, Lucy Power, Ayesha Roche, Kelly Boyce Jordan, Tracey Dillon, Laura Kiernan, Vicky Carr (0-1), Ashley Ruane, Anna Jones, Karen Hegarty, Rachel Dillon, Sarah Dillon (0-6), Aoife Connolly (1-4), Ciara Blundell (0-1).

Tyrone

Sinead McVey, Emma Hegarty (0-1), Caoimhe Magee, Aoife McGahan (0-6), Jayne Lyons, Gahan, Slaine McCarroll (0-1), Emma Jane Gervin, Aoibhinn McHugh, Niamh Hughes (0-2), Emma Loane, Meabh Corrigan, Chloe Mc Caffrey (1-1), Meabh Mallon, Aoife Horisk (1-1), Subs: Grainne Rafferty (0-1) for Hughes, Meave McGleenan for McCaffrey, Nicole Murphy for Loane, Orla Mulgrew for Horisk, Caitlin Campbell for Lyons.

Referee: Patrick Smith.