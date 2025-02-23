Last eight Junior Cup agony for Tumms and Harps

The Junior Cup dreams of Tummery Athletic and Strathroy Harps are this morning in tatters following narrow quarter-final defeats yesterday (Saturday).

Tummery Athletic were defeated 2-1 by fellow Fermanagh and Western side Enniskillen Town United while Harps went down by the same scoreline to County Antrim visitors, Raceview.

Two Scott Montgomery goals did the damage against Harps at Omagh Leisure Centre and a late Coalan McCrossan strike wasn’t enough to rescue his team.

At St Michael’s Pavilion, Tummery took the lead through Paul McHugh early in the second half but Town stormed back to secure safe passage with goals from Frank Wallace and Cathal Beacom.

Town and Raceview now go into the hat for the semi-final draw along with St Oliver Plunkett seconds and Derry side, Ardmore.

