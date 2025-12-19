Launch held for 15th annual Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Stars

THE launch event for the eagerly anticipated 15th annual Gaelic Life Club All-Stars event was held last week at Sallys of Omagh.

Attending the event were a number of distinguished event sponsors – including associate sponsors McKeever Sports – and representatives from the provincial councils, namely Ulster GAA President Michael Geoghegan, Ulster LFGA President Gerry Doherty and Ulster Camogie Chairperson Karen McCormick. The countdown is now well and truly on to the 2025 Gaelic Life Club All-Star awards, which will be held on Friday, March 13 at the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan, where talented gaels from across the province will be honoured.

Over the course of its 15 years, the event has grown in scope and is recognised as one of the biggest nights in the calendar with some of the biggest names in Ulster GAA honoured down the years.

There will also be the latest inducation into the prestigious John Morrison Hall of Fame, and overseeing matters will be MC Connor Phillips of Radio Ulster. Managing Director of McKvr, Padraic McKeever, said: “McKvr is proud to continue its long-standing support of the Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Stars. “The event provides well-deserved recognition for the players, volunters and coaches whose efforts drive club success.

“It’s always a brilliant night of celebration and a stand-out in the sporting calendar. McKvr is delighted to continue as associate sponsors.”

There are more than a dozen categories of awards on the night, including team-based and individual awards spanning men’s football, ladies football, hurling and camogie, as well as the coveted Club of the Year honour. The 2024 awards saw the introduction of a new Club Volunteer of the Year award.