Lawn fires Moortown U20s past Fintona

MOORTOWN 2-9 FINTONA 2-7

MOORTOWN collected the Grade 2 Under-20 league title at St Mary’s Park in Killeeshil on Sunday afternoon when they edged the verdict against Fintona in a keenly-contested clash.

The Pearses had hit the ground running and were 1-3 to 0-1 in front at the first water break but after that it was Moortown who regrouped to turn things around to lead by two at the break. When man-of-the-match Shea Lawn fired in his second goal of the game in the early stages of the second half the Loughshore lads had a firm grip on proceedings but credit to Fintona for coming back into contention to leave the outcome in the balance right up until the final whistle.

On the day Lawn, was outstanding for the winners with 2-5 to his name. Liam Ryan, Daniel Vincent and midfield pairing Blaine Ryan and Matthew Conlon were others to catch the eye for the St Malachys.

Fintona played their part in an enjoyable final with Eoghan Hegarty, Tom Gavin, Zak Devine, Jarred Brogan and keeper Tiernan Watson all to the fore for the Pearses.

It was the accurate Conor McGillion who opened the scoring for Fintona on the second minute before the same player doubled his side’s advantage.

Lawn opened Moortown’s account in the eighth minute but it was Fintona who continued to make the early running and they struck for a superb goal after a dozen minutes. Left half back Zak Devine exchanged passes with Caolan Donnelly before firing low to the net past Moortown keeper Oisin Lavery before Callum Welsh tagged on a point. Fintona were well in control leading 1-3 to 0-1 but then the water break came and they failed to score for the rest of the half.

Moortown, on the other hand, made the best of it to get themselves organised and when Lawn burst through to finish in style to the net they were right back in contention. Lawn then knocked over a brace of points from play either side of a converted free before midfielder Conlon found the range as well.

Just before halftime things got worse for Fintona when Cormac Watson picked up a black card as Moortown led 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval.

Five minutes into the second half Moortown looked to have a firm grip on proceedings when a high delivery in from Blaine Ryan was caught by Lawn who took two strides before bagging his second goal of the afternoon.

Fintona now had it all to do but back to a full compliment of players they came roaring back. McGillion scored from play as well as from a free with Donnelly taking a good score as well with Moortown’s sole response coming from team captain Rian Smith.

In the 49th minute it was all-square as Welsh went on a great run before giving Moortown keeper Oisin Lavery no chance with a blistering finish to the top corner of the net. Either side of that strike the Pearses had their keeper Tiernan Watson to thank for two superb saves to deny Lawn. Fintona had all the momentum at that stage but that man Lawn took a brilliant mark which he converted himself and that lifted Moortown.

A good run from Liam Ryan saw him swap passes with Smith to score to make it a two point game before a McGillion free left just the minimum between the sides again with time running out. Moortown though piled on the pressure and they got an insurance point from the boot of Darragh Kelly to make sure of the silverware.