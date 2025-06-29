Lawn grabs last-gasp leveller for Moortown

Moortown 0-17 Donaghmore 1-14

SHEA Lawn belted over a long range two point free with the last kick of the game just as this Division One contest ticked into the 67th minute to earn hosts Moortown what appeared at one stage a most unlikely draw against Donaghmore on Thursday.

Trailing 1-10 to 0-3 at half-time on a blustery evening up by the lough shore, St Malachy’s looked to have their work cut out for them to salvage something from the match, but aided by a strong wind after the break they came roaring back into contention.

Lawn, together with the likes of Brian McLernon, Connor Quinn and Rian Smith, really upped the intensity and physicality in their play to knock the visitors off their stride, and will feel they deserved some reward for their second half endeavours.

St Patrick’s dominated the first half, with Dermot McCann and Joey Clarke resilient in defence, and Conor O’Neill and Ronan Cassidy prominent further up the pitch, but they failed collectively to maintain those standards across the hour.

Fergal Donaghy hoisted over the opener for Donaghmore, and then in the second minute Cassidy cracked home a brilliant goal at the keeper’s near post to leave the visitors very much in the box seat.

It then required a smothering block by home keeper Blaine Ryan to deny Clarke a goal, while at the other end Lawn knocked over a conventional free and a two point placed ball to get Moortown up and running.

However with other scoring opportunities going abegging for the hosts, it was Donaghmore who bossed the remainder of the opening half. Early sub Cormac Drayne twice split the posts with assured strikes, while the skilful Cassidy added a couple to his tally, including a free.

Ryan Cush also got in on the scoring act, hoisting over a quality effort, and two frees slotted from the right wing by Cormac McCann (one a two pointer) handed them that ten point interval cushion.

Despite a Lawn pointed free on the resumption there was no initial indication that Moortown could eat into the sizeable gap, despite an evident improvement in approach and application.

Half-backs McLernon and Connor Quinn then took the bull by the horns as they rampaged up the pitch to drill over scores, and with Lawn floating over a superb two pointer the gap was down to five, 1-10 to 0-8.

Just before the three quarter mark and it was reduced still further as Lawn again and Matthew Conlon split the posts, with Donaghmore struggling to recapture their earlier zip and composure.

It appeared they had steadied the ship when Donaghy and Drayne knocked over tidy scores to break their second half duck, but St Malachy’s continued to apply the pressure. Liam Lawn sent a two pointer soaring over, McLernon added another after his initial goal attempt rattled the bar, and Ryan Kelly converted a free to leave the bare minimum between the teams.

Even then Cassidy’s two point free seemed to have done enough for Donaghmore, but after midfielder Rian Smith pointed, there was still sufficient time for Shea Lawn to step up with the dramatic free kick leveller with the last kick.

Scorers

Moortown: Shea Lawn (0-9, 2tpf,1tp, 2f), Brian McLernon (0-2), Liam Lawn (0-2,tp), Rian Smith Connor Quinn, Matthew Conlon, Ryan Kelly (0-1 each)

Donaghmore: Ronan Cassidy (1-4,1tpf,1f), Cormac Drayne (0-4,1tp), Cormac McCann (0-3,1tpf), Fergal Donaghy (0-2), Ryan Cush (0-1)

Teams

Moortown: Blaine Ryan, Connor McVeigh, Christopher McGuigan, Sean Paul Quinn, Connor Quinn, Brian McLernon, Tarlach Quinn, Sean Kelly, Rian Smith, Liam Lawn, Paul Quinn, Matthew Conlon, Shea Lawn, Ryan Kelly, Dara McNulty

Donaghmore: Cormac McCartan, Dermot McCann, Paul McCann, Joey Clarke, Jude McNally, Sean Donaghy, Peter McKenna, Thomas McGuigan, Conor O’Neill, Tom Grimes, Fergal Donaghy, Johnny McKenna, Cormac McCann, Ryan Cush, Ronan Cassidy. Subs used: Cormac Drayne for P McKenna (7mins), Niall McKenna for P McCann (57)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Galbally)