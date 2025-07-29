Leaders Clonoe made to battle by Owen Roes

ACL DIVISION TWO

Owen Roes 1-14 Clonoe 2-16

WHO can halt the O’Rahilly’s express? Clonoe made it nine wins in a row on Friday night with a five-point victory over Owen Roes at Glenmornan, taking another step towards a return to the senior ranks.

While the home side created several big chances – prompting key saves from visiting goalkeeper Michael O’Neill – Clonoe always held the upper hand.

The visitors’ defensive unit, led by full-back Michael O’Neill, Shane Hughes, and Conall Coyle, was excellent, while the craft of Conor McAliskey and the relentless work rate of Dan McNulty gave Owen Roes problems throughout.

Two first-half goals proved decisive for Clonoe.

Though the hosts rallied from nine points down with ten minutes left, they couldn’t close the gap. Cathal McShane was central to the Roes’ efforts, but it was McAliskey – who finished with seven points, including two outrageous efforts from tight angles – who stole the show.

McShane and McAliskey exchanged early points before Tommy Taggart fired in Clonoe’s opening goal.

Soon after, McNulty’s clever ball sent Ryan McCabe clear, and Ciaran Corr pounced to slot home their second goal.

Despite this, McShane responded with a well-taken goal of his own following a ball over the top.

Devine and Stephen Kelly helped keep the scoreboard ticking for the hosts, but Clonoe always had an answer, with late first-half scores from McAliskey giving them a 2-8 to 1-7 lead at the break.

Rhys Donnelly added to Clonoe’s tally just after the restart, and although Devine tested O’Neill again, his shot was tipped over.

McNulty struck a stylish two-pointer, and Declan McClure added another as Clonoe built momentum.

The Rahilly’s stepped it up further with points from Taggart, McAliskey (including another glorious effort), and Donnelly.

Corr also went close to another goal, but wayward finishing spared the Roes further damage.

A point from Dara Dooher briefly halted Clonoe’s charge, but McAliskey’s seventh point – a superb strike – put the visitors nine clear.

Owen Roes refused to lie down. Damian McCrossan hit a two-pointer before Niall McAleer scored a well-worked point, although he was withdrawn through injury minutes later.

McCrossan was unlucky with a long-range strike that bounced off the post and bar, while McShane added a mammoth two-pointer.

Both sides had late chances, with Ryan Quinn and Aidan Hegarty trading points. However, it was Clonoe who claimed the spoils, continuing their impressive run.

Scorers

Owen Roes: Cathal McShane (1-7,1tp), Damian McCrossan (0-2,tp), Tony Devine, Dara Dooher, Niall McAleer, Aidan Hegarty, Peter Kirk (0-1 each)

Clonoe: Conor McAliskey (0-7), Tommy Taggart (1-2), Ciaran Corr (1-0), Rhys Donnelly (0-2), Dan McNulty (0-2,tp), Ryan Quinn (0-2), Declan McClure (0-1)

Teams

Owen Roes: Ryan McShane, Ryan McAleer, Peter Kirk, Aodhan Gormley, Callan Doherty, Stephen Kelly, Damian McCrossan, Conall McCormack, Tony Devine, Conn Tinney, Cathal McShane, Michael Dooher, Aidan Hegarty, Niall McAleer, Daire McGonigle. Subs: Stephen Harper for Kelly, Dara Dooher for McAleer.

Clonoe: Michael O’Neill, Conall Coyle, Michael O’Neill, Shane Hughes, James Taggart, Ronan Corey, Darragh McGrath, Declan McClure, Ryan Morrow, Rhys Donnelly, Dan McNulty, Ryan McCabe, Tommy Taggart, Conor McAliskey, Ciaran Corr. Subs: Ryan Quinn for McNulty, PJ Lavery for McGrath, McNulty for McClure.

Referee: Stephen Patton