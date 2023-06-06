League wins for Errigal, Ardboe and Killyclogher

Errigal Ciaran 0-13 Coalisland 1-9

ERRIGAL Ciaran were a bit like their old selves in the attacking sense on Friday night as they survived a late fright against Coalisland to get the job done.

The Dunmoyle boys had managed just four scores in tumbling to defeat the week before against Dromore, but with Mark Kavanagh, skipper Thomas Canavan and half time sub Peter Og McCartan bringing their shooting boots to sunny Dunmoyle at the weekend, they looked a lot more clinical up front.

Ruairi McHugh’s superb late goal did set up a grandstand finish in injury time, as the Fianna pressed for an equaliser, but Errigal were able to see the match out and secure a deserved one point triumph in the end up.

Ardboe 1-9 Trillick 1-8

SHAY McGuigan proved to be the Ardboe hero at Coney Park on Friday night when he grabbed a late goal to win the day against visiting Trillick.

With the Rossas trailing by two points and the contest in injury time McGuigan got on the end of a long delivery in from Kyle Coney to flick the ball to the net. Ciaran Daly had palmed in a Trillick goal in the opening quarter and that enabled the St.Macartans to lead 1-2 to 0-4 at the break.

Coney and McGuigan swapped third quarter points with Lee Brennan and Ryan Gray before Rory Brennan put Trillick further in front. McGuigan and Jordan Bell helped keep Ardboe in the hunt but when Gray and Daire Gallagher both scored it looked over until that late drama.

Killyclogher 1-13 Greencastle 0-8

THIS local derby pitted together a side who hadn’t dropped a point against a team looking for their first points and that is still the case after a comfortable double scores victory for Killyclogher.

Chris Gillen opened the scoring but that proved to be the only time that Greencastle would have their noses in front. Cahir McCullagh did hit a trio of points for them but they trailed 0-7 to 0-4 at the break with Mark Bradley, Ben Armstrong, Gavin Potter and Tiernan McCann on target for the hosts.

A ten minute spell in the second half ended the game as a contest as another three Bradley points and one from Dara Hayes were followed by an Oisin McCann goal.

Donaghmore 1-9 Loughmacrory 1-11

LOUGHMACRORY’S perfect start to the new campaign continued at Father Devlin Park as they edged a close encounter against a battling Donaghmore side.

The visitors began the contest brightly with early scores from Paudraic Meenagh, Cathaoir Gallagher and Aodhan Donaghy. Ronan Cassidy and Noah Grimes responded for the hosts but efforts from Eoin McElholm, Meenagh and Eoin

Donaghy had Loughmacrory in control.

A late goal from Grimes closed the gap and when Cassidy converted a free in the first attack of the second half only the minimum divided the two sides.

A 35th minute Cathal Donaghy goal though proved to be crucial and while Donaghmore had points from Grimes, Cassidy and Cormac McCann it was Loughmacrory who had the final say through Cathal Donaghy.

Galbally 1-10 Dromore 1-12

DROMORE are another side who have a one hundred percent record after they recovered from a slow start at Pearse Park to get the better of Galbally.

The home side got off to the best possible start when defender John Hetherington found the net inside twenty seconds. Cormac Donnelly tagged on a point but Dromore were level by the 10th minute thanks to a Declan McNulty penalty.

Conor Donaghy and Liam Rafferty exchanged points with Aodhan O’Donnell and Ryan McCusker to leave it all square at the break.

It was in the third quarter that Dromore made their move with points from Ronan McNabb, Cathal Colton, Sean McNabb, Odhran Rafferty and McCusker with Rafferty getting Galbally’s sole reply.

Galbally did finish strongly with points from Donaghy (3) and Mark Donnelly but they had left themselves with too much to do.

Omagh 0-10 Carrickmore 1-10

CARRICKMORE continue to be among the early pacesetters in the top flight with Sean Loughran’s 11th minute goal ultimately proving to be the difference at Healy Park.

That score meant that the St Colmcilles had a 1-6 to 0-5 advantage with Sean Donnelly, Danny Fullerton, Ruairi Loughran, Ronan O’Neill and Jason McAnulla among the points for their respective sides.

A Lorcan McGarrity point was the only score in the third quarter with both defences on top. O’Neill, McAnulla and Conan Grugan all registered for Omagh as they closed the gap but another trio of McGarrity scores made sure of victory for Carrickmore despite Omagh hitting a brace of scores deep into injury time.

Dungannon 3-9 Edendork 0-10

DUNGANNON played host to neighbours Edendork at the Eoghan Ruadh Hurling field with their ability to get goals proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Padraig McNulty made a welcome return to action and he marked the occasion with a brilliant 19th minute goal.

By that stage the Clarkes were already on top thanks to points from Patrick Molloy, Paul Donaghy and Paddy Quinn but Edendork rallied with scores from Stephen Corr, Fiacra Nelis and Neil Kilpatrick.

Two points divided the sides at halftime but when Sean Cowan got an early second half goal the Clarkes never looked back.

Ben Cullen and Nelis had Edendork points but a Kevin Barker goal put the icing on the cake for the winners.