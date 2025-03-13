Lecky’s future at Crusaders up in the air

CRUSADERS hitman Adam Lecky could be on the look out for a new club in the summer.

Lecky’s current contract expires at the end of the season and wearetyrone understands the Crues are yet to offer the Castlederg native a new deal.

The 33-year-old attacker missed most of the current season after sustaining an ACL injury in a UEFA Conference League tie against Caernarfon Town back in July.

But the former Dergview, Ballinamallard and Ballymena United star is back running and on schedule for a return in advance of the forthcoming pre-season.

However with nothing solid yet on the table Lecky’s future at Seaview would appear to be very much up in the air.

That uncertainty will put other Premiership clubs on red alert to the striker’s possible availability come the end of the season.

During his time at Seaview Lecky helped Crusaders to Irish Cup glory in 2022 and 2023 after moving from Ballymena United, where he played a key role in the Braidmen securing runners-up spot in the Premiership in the 2018-19 season.