Leonards fly around Farney County

SEAMUS Leonard produced a consistent performance at the Monaghan Stages Rally to earn fifth place overall, while his son, Dara, earned a class two victory with a start to finish triumph in his Ford Fiesta.

Veteran Omagh driver, Seamus, who has returned to the sport this season after a hiatus, began steadily with a seventh fastest time before upping the pace throughout to earn fifth overall and fifth in class alongside co-driver John McCaffrey in their Ford Fiesta, while Leonard junior finished almost 20 seconds ahead of his nearest class two rival in 29th overall.

A host of other Tyrone drivers were competing alongside the Leonards on Sunday, including Clady’s Aidan Wray, who was 11th overall and sixth in class alongside Niall Burns in their R5 Ford Fiesta, while Moy father and daughter, Frank and Lauren Kelly were 14th overall, fourth in the two-wheel-drive battle and third in class 14 in their Mk II Ford Escort.

Omagh’s Gareth Mimnagh and Barry McCarney were 18th overall in a similar machine, two places behind Ballygawley co-driver Denver Rafferty and pilot, Damian Toner.

Another Clady man, Declan McCrory, who had Stephen O’Hanlon on the notes, won class seven in his WRC Ford Fiesta, which he brought home in 19th overall, ahead of Clogher’s Brian Armstrong and Aodhan Gallagher, who had to settle for second place in class 12 and 30th overall on this occasion.

North Tyrone’s Gary Cairns and co-driver Mark Preston finished 46th overall in their Mitsubishi Evo X and third in class 20, in which Darragh Cairns and John McElhinney, who started with the fastest time in the class before hitting trouble on stage two, finished sixth in their Evo IX and 97th overall.

Strabane’s Andrew Gillespie and Declan Caey were 50th overall in their Ford Escort, while Aughnacloy’s Bryan Jardine and co-driver Declan McKenna brought their Ford Escort home in 59th overall and ninth in class.

Fivemiletown’s Shane McGirr lost a lot of time on stage six to drop from 39th to 92nd overall in his Toyota Starlet alongside Niall Connolly. They regrouped and climbed back up to 79th overall at the end of the final stage, while the Donnelly’s, Terry and Gareth were 84th in their Skoda Fabia S2000 and Neil Somerville and co-driver Conor McGurren brought their Vauxhall Chavette home in 89th overall and second in class nine.

Meanwhile, Omagh’s Peter Curran finished sixth overall in the historic event in his Ford Escort alongside Thomas Nugent, while Castlederg duo, Gareth Sayers and Gareth Gilchrist were enjoying a top 10 run in their Ford Fiesta through the first six stages but they were forced to retire three stages from the end.