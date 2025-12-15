‘Lightning Lewis teams up with DJ Racing for 2026

NEWMILLS ace has signed up with well-known race team, DJ Racing ahead of the 2026 season when he will compete in the new Junior Sportbike class in the British Superbike Championship.

The 15-year-old finished his maiden season in the ultra-competitive British Talent Cup during the Autumn, but given his height – standing at around six foot two – racing those tiny machines didn’t suit his frame, which is why he has decided to make the switch to the Sportbike series.

“After spending last season in the BSB paddock, I am excited to be part of DJ racing, and I am also looking forward to getting to grips with the new bike,” the Drumglass High School pupil beamed.

“The BSB paddock teaches you a lot about racing at that level, and I can’t wait to get back to grips with the talent that exists in the UK. DJ racing is a small family team, and I know that Danny will be working hard to ensure that we have a competitive bike under us for the new challenge.”

Lewis has been competing since the tender age of six in Moto X, and in the 2017 season he took the Grasstrack championship and he finished second in the Irish and Ulster MX Championship. The following year he took the Irish Championship and finished runner-up in the Ulster Championship.

Moving to Mini Bikes in 2018, he finished second in the Bam-Bam class, and third in the British Minibike MiniGP 140 Championship. Success continued over the years, and at the age of 12 he raced in the Spanish Moto4 Cjampionship with his best result in Barcelona where he finished in 7th place and the fastest lap of the race.

The British Talent Cup called in 2025, and he scored another 7th place, but he still continued part-time in the Mini Bike Championship at home, and despite missing two rounds he finished second in the championship with many wins along the way.

Danny Breen, Team Principal of DJ Racing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lewis to the team, and the challenge for 2026 will be guided by Crew Chief, John O’Grady, one of the most experienced tuners in the paddock, who has guided many riders to success in Masters as well as the British Superbike Championship.

“We will be competing in the Junior Sportsbike Championship and we are in the process of building a totally new bike for Lewis, and we hope that the team will help Lewis to progress his career to another level.”