Local business supports development of young Omagh GAA team

AN Omagh-based care home has announced its sponsorship of St Enda’s Omagh GAA, helping to foster the growth and success of the club’s youth team.

This long-term initiative by Hillcrest Care Home, which is owned by Dunluce Healthcare, is aimed at creating valuable opportunities for young people to participate in sport within a safe and supportive environment, empowering them to achieve their full potential.

Ryan Smith, chief executive at Dunluce Healthcare, said, “As a local business, we are dedicated to contributing to our community, and we are thrilled to be working with St Enda’s Omagh GAA.

“The club plays a vital role in fostering teamwork, health, and personal development, values that are central to our mission at Dunluce Healthcare.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to making a positive impact in Omagh, both through our high-quality care services at Hillcrest Care Home and our investment in local initiatives.”

As part of the sponsorship, Hillcrest Care Home will feature on the youth team’s jerseys, which will be worn over the next three seasons.

Kieran McCarney, St Enda’s Omagh GAA, said, “We’re extremely grateful for the partnership with Hillcrest Care Home. Its generous contribution enables us to strengthen our youth programmes and supports young players reaching their full potential.”