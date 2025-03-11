Local camogs celebrated at Gaelic Life All-Stars

THERE was a strong representation from Tyrone camogie at Friday night’s 14th annual Gaelic Life Club All-Stars, which was hosted by the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan.

Dungannon-based Naomh Treasa had a wonderfully successful 2024 season and Tyrone player Roisin McErlean was named in the Gaelic Life Camogie Team of the Year for her starring performances for her club. Management duo Dean McParland and Cormac Toner also received merit awards on the night.

Eglish camog Kaitlin Gallagher was also named on the Camogie selection while Carrickmore’s Sorcha Gormley was honoured with the prestigious Dual Player of the Year award.

Sorcha had a truly memorable 2024 at both club and county level, starring in Éire Óg’s historic Bridie McMenamin success as well as playing a key role in Carrickmore’s run to the Tyrone Senior Championship final.

The prestigious event celebrated gaels throughout the province who made their mark on the club scene in 2024.

With McKeever Sports on board as overall sponsor, awards were handed out to all those who made the Men’s, Hurling, Camogie and Ladies Football All-Star teams. The big individual prizes were also announced on the night to great fanfare.

Errigal Ciaran footballer Ruairi Canavan was named as Men’s Footballer of the Year, while Clann Éireann’s Cait Towe won the Ladies award.

Loughiel star Amy Boyle won the Camogie accolade while Sleacht Néill’s Ruairí Ó Mianáin scooped the Hurler of the Year award.

Errigal Ciaran joint-managers Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn were named Football Managers of the Year, while Clann Éireann’s Greg McGonigle retained his Ladies Manager award.

Conor Higgins and Ronan McCloskey of Loughgiel won the Camogie award and Sleacht Néill boss Paul McCormack was named as Hurling Manager of the Year.

Clann Éireann were thoroughly deserving recipients of the Club of the Year, Carrickmore star Sorcha Gormley won Dual Player of the Year while Moy’s Francie McQuade was a popular winner of the newly introduced Volunteer of the Year award.

Carrickmore ladies legend Eilish Gormley was inducted into the John Morrison Hall of Fame.