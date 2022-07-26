Local Ladies teams off to All-Ireland Sevens

For the first time in several years Omagh St Enda’s will be represented at the annual All-Ireland Ladies Sevens competition in Dublin behing held on the eve of the All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

St Enda’s, this year marking their thirtieth year in football, took part in the sevens in their inaugural year back in 1992 so it’s appropriate that in this milestone season they will compete again.

Tyrone clubs will be well represented this weekend. At senior level Carrickmore will compete, Moortown and Moy will compete at Portmarnock in the Intermediate competition while Strabane Sigersons will compete at Junior grade.

Tyrone clubs have been busy fundraising for this weekend's trip with Coffee mornings proving a huge success.