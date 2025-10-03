Local soccer programme impacted by adverse weather

The weekend’s soccer programme has already been severely impacted by heavy rain and wind due to Storm Amy.

This evening’s Premier Intermediate League clash between Moyola Park and Dergview has been postponed as has quite of a number of tomorrow’s (Saturday) Craig Stanfield Junior Cup second round games due to yellow and amber weather warnings.

The ties postponed involving local teams include Sion Swifts v Newtownards RBL, Tullyally Colts v NFC Kesh, St Patrick’s YM v Ennsikillen Rangers, Augher Stars v Lower Shankill, City Colts v Cookstown Youth Reserves, Fintona Swifts v Abbeyview, Ormeau Bakery v Ardstraw, Strabane Athletic Reserves v Ballynure OB, Sandyhill v Tummery Athletic and Artigarvan v Lisbellaw United.

A number of ties remain on as do a handful of games in the Fermanagh and Western League but some of these are also likely to fall victim in the coming hours.

Both Fermanagh and Omagh and Derry and Strabane Districit Council’s have closed their sports grounds for the duration of the warning.