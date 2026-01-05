Logan: I have a different perspective on life

SPECIAL FEATURE

By Shaun Casey

THERE was a time when Feargal Logan didn’t think he’d ever return to the sidelines. The former Tyrone player and manager suffered a stroke in 2024 but will once again pull on the bainisteoir bib in the new year.

And it’s going to be a busy time for the Stewartstown native. Not only has he returned to management, but Logan will oversee the fortunes of both Queen’s University, Belfast and Tyrone club Donaghmore in 2026.

Logan was joint-manager of Tyrone, alongside Brian Dooher, when he fell ill almost two years ago. He returned to see out the season with Dooher before the All-Ireland winning pair stepped down.

Logan is just happy to be back doing what he loves and has a different outlook on life now.

“Generally, I’m feeling very good, I do things at my own pace,” he said.

“I presumed my health for 55 years and let’s just say I don’t presume it anymore but until you’ve had that, you just presume it anyway and you just wish everybody well.

“I didn’t think I’d be back on the sideline to be honest, but you never know what life throws up at you. You take a few turns over the years and wonder how did that happen?

“But for better or for worse, I’m back down the road to Belfast where I was 35 years ago. You have a bit more perspective with age and a lot more perspective with a serious life event. Collie McGurk scored a goal for us in the Sigerson final 35 years ago, God rest Collie.

“Poor Jody (Gormley) was with Jordanstown and over Trillick so I’m blessed that I’m able to be out and about at all, so we’ll give it our best shot as ever and see what happens.”

His work life has been tailored to suit him and having won a Sigerson Cup with QUB in 1990, as the captain of the team, Logan is more than happy to help give something back to the university.

“There are certain things that happen in life and you wonder, how did that happen? But anyway, I’m back involved with Queen’s, 35 years ago was my last involvement.

“We were lucky enough to win the Sigerson Cup, and I was captain, so it was always an institution that meant something to me. The Queen’s guys over the years would have always asked me to get involved in some form.

“I suppose with work life, with PA Duffy and Co. and the merger of the legal practices, I actually have a bit of time on my hands which I never had.

“I made the fateful comment that I would help out around Queen’s, lift the jerseys or do something and then all of a sudden, that’s where you find yourself, on the sideline.”

The Sigerson Cup competition still holds a very special place in Logan’s heart. His Queen’s side captured the title against a St Mary’s team captained by future Armagh skipper and President of the GAA Jarlath Burns 35 years ago.

Queen’s, who sit fourth in the tournament’s roll of honour, will take on University of Galway in the opening round this year and will be aiming to capture the crown for the first time since 2007.

Logan believes the competition is one of the best around and is essential for younger players who are hoping to push on at the top level and get a place in their county teams.

“It’s absolutely massive, it’s massive in my eyes,” he continued. “In the early ‘90s, Ulster football began to move big again and started winning All-Irelands and that was off the back of the Sigerson Cup in those days,” he said.

“Jarlath Burns said it was the bridge for him to go from club to county and there’s absolutely no doubt about that. For me, it’s one of the most longstanding and prestigious competitions, as is the Fitzgibbon.

“It’s a brilliant environment for young lads to learn off each other, to see other county guys and see how they operate, to live the life of a student. You go from being a fresher to an elder very quickly, in two or three years.

“You run your own club, and I think university football is so refreshing. There’s a lot there to help a player mainly to play at the highest possible level. It’s just a notch down from county football, and to learn to trust themselves in that environment.”

Logan will also share the sidelines with Derry legend Paddy Bradley next season as the pair have linked up as a joint ticket with Donaghmore. The Tyrone Championship, of course, is the gift that keeps on giving.

No team has earned back-to-back titles since Carrickmore in 2005, and the Tyrone Championship is one of the most competitive in the entire country.

Loughmacrory currently rest on the throne having tasted success for the first time in their history this season, beating Donaghmore by four points along the way. Logan’s side will be one of the many teams aiming to go all the way next season.

“We’re good up in Tyrone at self-praise but I was raised being told that self-praise is no praise!” he laughed. “I think it’s 21 years or 22 years without a repeat winner, Armagh had Cross, there’s been Kilcoo (Down), Scotstown (Monaghan).

“I think it’s refreshing, the way all of that works in Tyrone. It keeps players motivated, it keeps clubs motivated and Loughmacrory have just blown it out of the water this year.

“They didn’t just turn up overnight. They have been building, building, building. The whole community has been pushing that thing down the tracks.

“They then turn up a couple of special ballers and before you know it they win the championship. Let’s hope the championship keeps giving and there’s plenty more entertainment and development of players out of it.

“It’s a bit like college level, players are finding their way and developing and aspiring and they’re ambitious. High achievement is out there, and guys can keep going in that direction.”

The fact that club football in the Red Hand County is so competitive can only be a good thing for Malachy O’Rourke and the rest of the Tyrone management team as they look to push on in 2026.

Tyrone haven’t won Ulster since 2021, the same year Logan and Dooher led the county to a fourth-ever All-Ireland title, but Logan believes the talent is within the county for them to rise to that level once again.

“The Tyrone Championship, it’s a cutthroat championship. It can be cruel, but when you win, it’s special. Every team will be working hard to try and win the O’Neill Cup and the quality delivered by the players, the quality of coaching, is high end.

“It doesn’t get stale with the same team winning and other clubs thinking they can’t win the championship. So, it keeps everybody motivated and that can only be good (for the county team).

“The beauty about Tyrone, young lads want to play for Tyrone. It gives them a platform to do that, and county managers are watching the matches closely and there’s quite an amount of talent out there. You need 30 trusted footballers, certainly 25, to take on a county campaign.”