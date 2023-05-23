London loss signals the end of an era

TYRONE 4-17 LONDON 2-28

ONE of the most promising eras in Tyrone hurling ended on Saturday with the resignation of team manager Michael McShane combining with the optimism surrounding their future fortunes at a higher level.

The Antrim man stepped down in the immediate aftermath of this narrow defeat to London. His three year-tenure included many highlights, including Nickey Rackard and league promotion in 2022.

His term in charge will also be remembered for the tragic death of Damian Casey, as well as the rich legacy left by the iconic star. It will continue, too, as the current squad minus a number of retirees, bid to build on the progress of this season which culminated in them consolidating their place in the Christy Ring Cup.

Tyrone county chairman, Martin Sludden, paid tribute to Michael McShane. He also thanked the backroom team of Stephen McGarry, Noel Brick, Tom Hennessey and the other coaching and backroom team for their ‘hard work and dedication.’

That campaign ended with this loss to London at Pairc Colmcille in Carrickmore on Saturday. The Exiles were bidding to reach the final, but they had to first withstand a strong Red Hand challenge which fell just short in the closing stages.

Two goals in the opening stages boosted the home team as they sought to end the season on a high note and move up the table after securing their place in the competition courtesy of victory over the relegated Mayo, and a draw with Derry.

It took them just minutes to make their mark. Sean Duffin’s penalty goal got them going in perfect style and things were to get even better subsequently as well. Within three minutes, Sean Og Grogan had added goal number two, while points from the two of them helped Tyrone into a good early advantage.

A 2-2 to 0-3 advantage at this stage gave them plenty to build on. However, London had other ideas and their desire to give themselves every possibility of reaching the final led to a sustained period of dominance for the visitors. They hit five points in a row to bring the teams level at 2-2 to 0-8. Top scorer Ronan Crowley, Conor McCormack and David Bardon were all to the fore for them at that stage.

Things were to remain close as the first half developed and a second goal from Sean Og Grogan at the end of the first quarter further boosted th Red Hands. He was able to poke the ball to the net from close range, while another Sean Duffin free ensured that Tyrone re-established their four point lead.

Chris Kearns burst forward in fine style to keep them on top soon after, before Turlough Mullan extended the lead to 3-5 to 0-12. Ruairi Devlin also got on the scoring sheet, as the Red Hands sought to pull away.

Their hopes of doing that received a timely boost close to half-time. Substitute, Ciaran Lagan, was only on the field minutes when he fired home goal number four. That left them 4-6 to 0-15 ahead, and when Sean Duffin registered another free, the situation for the home team seemed very promising.

However, things can change every quickly and dramatically and so it was here as London finished that half in a real flourish to bring themselves right back into contention. A goal from Conor O’Carroll and a point brought them level at 4-7 to 1-19 and left everything in the balance for the resumption.

Tyrone knew what was expected as they emerged for that second half and the early indications were positive.

Sean Paul McKernan fired over to put them ahead again, before Lorcan Devlin left them two up soon after. Rory Weir kept things ticking over, as they enjoyed a 4-10 to 1-17 or a two point lead nearly 10 minutes into the half.

Liam Dunphy had to be on his toes to save as London rallied. They were soon level, and as the intesnity heightened, the teams hit point for point at a critical stage of the tie. Sean Duffin fired over, but London equalised and then went ahead for the first time entering the final quarter.

Sean Paul McKernan responded for the home team, but the pressure was mounting and they were facing a deficit for the first time when the Exiles made a determined bid for the win. A goal from Ronan Crowley in the 56th minute put them ahead on a score of 2-21 to 4-12.

Lorcan Devlin, a brilliant point from Ruairi Slane, and then scores from Sean Duffin, Dermot Begley and Bryan McGurk ensured that Tyrone still had a chance of finishing strongly.

However, it was the visitors who held firm and sustained their lead in the closing minutes to emerge winners with four to spare.

THE Scorers

Tyrone

Sean Duffin 1-6 (2f), Sean Og Grogan 2-1, Ciaran Lagan 1-0, Sean Paul McKernan 0-2, Chris Kearns 0-1, Lorcan Devlin 0-1, Turlough Mullan 0-1, Ruairi Devlin 0-1, Bryan McGurk 0-1, Dermot Begley 0-1, Ruairi Slane 0-1, Rory Weir 0-1.

London

Ronan Crowley 1-9, Conor McCormack 0-4, David Bardon 0-4, Conor O'Carroll 1-2, Fiachra O'Keefe 0-2, Rory Lodge 0-1, Dylan Dawson 0-1, Eoghan McHugh 0-1, Niall Geoghagan 0-1, Niall Broderick 0-1, Colin Nelson 0-1.

The Teams

Tyrone

Liam Dunphy, Dean Rafferty, Ruairi Devlin, Oran McKee, Chris Kearns, Sean Paul McKernan, Fionn Devlin, Bryan McGurk, Dermot Begley, Conor Grogan, Lorcan Devlin, Ruairi Slane, Turlough Mullan, Sean Og Grogan, Sean Duffin. Subs – Ciaran Lagan for C Grogan (20), Rory Weir for S Grogan (40), Mark McCann for F Devlin (44).

London

Padraig Collins, Conor Byrne, Stephen Bardon, Padraig Muldoon, David Bardon, Daithi Heffernan, Eoghan Ryan, Colin Nelson, Rory Lodge, Dylan Dawson, Conor O'Carroll, Eoghan McHugh, Fiachra O'Keefe, Conor McCormack, Ronan Crowley.Subs – Niall Broderick for E Kelly, Niall Geoghagan for D Dawson.

Referee: Aidan McAleer, Donegal