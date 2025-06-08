Long jump exponent King to compete in Slovakia

A YOUNG athlete from Omagh is looking forward to the challenge of competing at his first international event next month.

Gifted teenage long jumper Harvey King is set to represent Northern Ireland at the JBL Jump Fest event in the Slovakian city of Kosice.

The 19-year-old qualified for the prestigious event by striking gold at the Northern Ireland Championship back in August when he jumped an impressive 6.78 metres.

Advertisement

That outstanding jump exceeded the qualifying mark by some 28cms and King is now relishing the opportunity to compete on the big stage against elite competitors from all over the world.

Jump Fest has attracted jumpers from Australia, Canada, Ireland, the host nation Slovakia and a number of top English exponents and King is determined to make his mark.

The young electrician has been pushing the boundaries over the past year or more and is hoping to continue that rapid progress in Slovakia.

“It’s my first truly international competition and naturally I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“If I’m honest I’m hoping for a personal best, something close to the seven metre mark or over it if I can.

“I haven’t been far away from it in training a few times.”

Just like his sporting career, the distances that King is jumping on a regular basis is on an upward trajectory.

Advertisement

In twelve months he’s added between 30 and 40cms and like all good athletes he’s always looking to improve.

“This year I’m consistently hitting the 6.60m plus mark,” continued the two-time Irish silver medallist.

“That’s quite an improvement on last summer. I’m definitely heading in the right direction and things are coming together nicely.”

According to the Strabane Athletics Club member, who also runs the 100 metres, his development is down to a number of factors.

“Technique is part of it in ensuring that everything comes together but at this stage I believe it is more a mental thing now.”

While King’s training is all geared towards the prestigious Jump Fest event, he harbours a few other ambitions for the summer season ahead.

Chief among those aspirations is defending his Northern Ireland Championship title, and, if in achieving that he can jump beyond the 6.95m mark that will secure entry to another high profile international competition in Manchester at the tail-end of the summer.