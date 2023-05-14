This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Looughmacrory revels in Ciaran’s triumph with Oak Leafers

  • 14 May 2023
Looughmacrory revels in Ciaran’s triumph with Oak Leafers
14 May 2023; Derry interim manager Ciaran Meenagh holds the match programme showing former Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Armagh and Derry at St Tiernachs Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 14 May 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY