Loreto girls claim NI crown

AFTER an outstanding display of skill, teamwork, and determination, the Loreto Junior team secured victory in the Northern Ireland Netball Shield Finals, marking a historic moment in their sporting journey.

On Tuesday, April, 1 the team travelled to Lisburn Rackets Club, to compete in the highly anticipated finals day, where top school teams from across Northern Ireland battled for glory in the Cup, Shield, Bowl, and Plate finals.

The atmosphere was electric as young athletes showcased their exceptional talent, making the event a true celebration of school netball at its finest.

Facing a formidable opponent in Ballymena Academy, the Loreto girls rose to the occasion with an outstanding performance, winning the match 22-11.

Their journey to the final had been nothing short of spectacular, having defeated five strong teams in the knockout competition, with 36 teams in total. Every tactic rehearsed in training was executed with fluency, speed, and precision, demonstrating their strategic preparation and remarkable teamwork.

The defensive duo of Dearbhaile and Lucy proved to be an impenetrable force, shutting down Ballymena’s attacking plays with sheer determination. In the middle court, Caitlin’s speed and agility in centre kept the game moving at a relentless pace, while the crucial wings Meabh (vice captain) and Seanna Mae seamlessly linked the play, ensuring smooth transitions throughout. In the shooting circle Niamh and captain, Beth delivered spectacular shooting, securing vital goals that led their team to victory. The success on finals day, was not only driven by the starting seven but also strengthened by the invaluable contributions of the substitutes and players who unfortunately could not attend the finals due to a school trip to France.

Throughout their journey to the final, the squad relied on the depth and versatility of their bench, with players stepping up when needed, bringing fresh energy and tactical support to key moments of the competition. The adaptability and strength from Muireann (vice captain), Tilly, Lauren, Nieve, Aoife, Elsie and Cara ensured the team remained resilient in challenging matches, reinforcing the team spirit that defined their championship-winning campaign.

Coach Miss Barbour said she could not be prouder of her team, applauding their work ethic, dedication, and commitment to training. She described the squad as an absolute joy to coach, praising their passion for the sport and their determination to succeed.

Captain Beth accepted the Shield with pride and described winning the final as “an unforgettable experience, made even more special by the cheers from the supporters.” Beth praised her teammates, thanking them for their dedication, teamwork and for being an inspiration and support to her. “From our first training session, this was just a dream, but together we made it a reality by reaching the finals. This victory was an amazing experience, and I feel so privileged to have shared the court with such talented netballers and to lift the Northern Ireland Shield title,” she said.

With the Northern Ireland Netball Shield now proudly in their possession, the Loreto Junior team has etched their name in netball history, proving that dedication and teamwork are the true keys to success.