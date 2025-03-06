Loreto’s ‘golden girls’ now going for glory at All-Ireland final

SIX pupils at Loreto Grammar Omagh have qualified for the All Ireland Cross Country Championships.

The school extend its heartfelt congratulations to Cora Scullion, Sally McMenamin, Sarah Quinn, Cliona O’Reilly, Mairead Corrigan, and Cara Hannigan for their performances.

At the E-Districts last month, Cora achieved first place overall and Sally was second.

Sarah attained fifth place, Cliona finished tenth, Mairead placed 17th, and Cara came in 19th, resulting in the team securing first place overall.

Subsequently, they competed at the Ulsters, where they once again emerged as the top team.

Cora placed 4th, Sally 13th, Sarah 25th, Cliona 47th, and Mairead 50th in a highly competitive field at the Mallusk Playing Fields, earning the top gold place for the team once more.

The school described the girls as ‘wonderful ambassadors and role models’.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to their coaches, both within the school and at the club level, for their unwavering dedication and support,” said a Loreto Grammar spokesperson.

“We also wish to thank the parents for their continuous encouragement and support.

“We wish our team the very best of luck as they compete in Galway on Saturday, March 8th. We are also deeply appreciative of the sponsorship of training tops from MFC.”