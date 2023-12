Loughmacrory 1-10 Both Domhnaigh 1-7

LOUGHMACRORY made history at Fintona on Friday evening when they won the club’s first ever Minor title when they got the better of a gallant Both Domhnaigh side in the Grade 2 League decider.

It was a contest that was played in dreadful weather conditions throughout with both sets of players deserving immense credit for the fare that they served up for the hearty supporters that were in attendance.

Advertisement

It was a game that the St.Teresa’s led from start to finish with a goal from man of the match Ruairi McCullagh in the 41st minute ultimately proving to be the difference between the two sides. That goal pushed them seven clear against the wind and while they managed just a further point a resolute defence helped keep Badoney at bay to clinch the silverware.

Loughmacrory had the wind at their backs in the first half but they failed to make adequate use of it with a four point lead scant reward for the possession that they enjoyed.

They missed a number of chances that would have left them in a more comfortable position. After a few wides the winners finally got up and running with a sixth minute point from the boot of Pearse McDonald. Corner forward levelled matters for Badoney with what proved to be their only point of the opening period.

A 10th minute McCullagh free gave Loughmacrory an advantage that they were never to lose before the same player added a point from play moments later. Loughmacrory were well on top at this stage and a Michael McNamee point left the scoreboard reading 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter. Badoney were retaining possession well but failed to create any worthwhile scoring chances.

McDonald split the posts again as did McNamee to leave five points between the sides and the winners were looking comfortable at that stage. All that changed though in the 27th minute with a goal for Badoney against the run of play from Mark Kennedy. All of a sudden only two points separated the two sides but Ruairi McCullagh showed great leadership to convert a free into the wind followed by an excellent effort from.play to leave it 0-8 to 1-1 at the interval.

The big question at halftime was if Loughmacrory’s four point cushion was going to be enough given that Both Domhnaigh now had the significant elements in their favour. Lorcan McCullagh opened the second half scoring for Both Domhnaigh from a 32nd minute free but that was cancelled out at the other end of the field thanks to a well struck placed ball from his namesake Ruairi.

Eleven minutes into the second half came the crucial score of the contest as Loughmacrory worked the ball well up the field to McCullagh who went on a mazy solo run before firing to the back of the net past Darragh Ellis.

Advertisement

It was a massive score in the context of the game as it moved Loughmacrory seven clear and was a body blow to Badoney.

To their credit though they fought back with Lorcan McCullagh knocking over three frees in a row. Ruairi McCullagh then took his personal haul to 1-6 from another free to steady the ship for the winners.

In the closing ten minutes Both Domhnaigh exerted a spell of pressure that yielded another brace of points from Lorcan McCullagh but the Loughmacrory defence held firm as the St.Teresa’s emerged worthy winners.

Loughmacrory scorers: Ruairi McCullagh 1-6 (4F), Pearse McDonald 0-2, Michael McNamee 0-2

Badoney scorers: Lorcan McCullagh 0-6, Mark Kennedy 1-0, Harley Patton 0-1