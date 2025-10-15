Loughmacrory boss Boyle pleased with his charges attitude

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

LOUGHMACRORY manager Martin Boyle insists that whoever eventually prevails in Friday night’s replay with Carrickmore will go into the County Final clash against Trillick with a real ‘pep in their step’.

The Reds accounted for reigning champions Errigal Ciaran 1-13 to 1-11 on Sunday night at Healy Park, late scores from Daire Gallagher and James Garrity ensuring they reached the final for the third year in a row.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier in the day the much-anticipated parish derby drew a capacity ground to Plunkett Park, but in the end nothing could separate the two teams (Loughmacrory 0-19 Carrickmore 1-16) thus setting up a second instalment in Omagh this weekend.

St Teresa’s bossed much of the possession stakes, but that trademark grit and determination which has provided the foundations of many a Carrickmore Championship triumph over the years, was again on display and they so nearly sealed victory in injury time, but for some heroic last gasp Loughmacrory defending on two occasions.

Martin Boyle wasn’t shocked that the outcome went right down to the wire.

“It was nip and tuck but was never going to be anything else. The narrative around the game was that it was derby rivals playing in a club ground with a real claustrophobic atmosphere and that is exactly what was delivered.”

Senior Championship semi-finals are nothing new to Carrickmore, but this was unchartered territory for Loughmacrory and Boyle was pleased with how his charges rose to the challenge.

“We were tested against Killyclogher at crucial stages and tested against Donaghmore at crucial stages. The boys spoke about that in advance.

“When the squeeze came, we needed to respond. Championship moments are about handling that, and to be fair the boys did.”

Advertisement

The St Teresa’s boss then stressed that his side didn’t really play to their full potential and scotched the notion that they were a youthful and inexperienced team compared to the other semi-finalists.

“We never played anywhere near our best in the second half. In the first half there were spells where we played well. We moved the ball well, but the reality is that semi-finals aren’t about that.

“We have a lot of experience in our changing room; boys with a lot of All-Ireland medals and who have represented Tyrone at all levels.

“The narrative that Loughmacrory are young and upcoming doesn’t hold. You can’t have that tag every year.

“You have to stand on your own two feet and we have done that largely this year.”

There will be a tight turnaround for whoever does take the spoils next time out, but Boyle rejects any suggestions that their county final opponents Trilick will hold the edge due to the extra break.

“Now it’s about moving on for Friday evening. That game will bring the two of us on and the winner on Friday will go into the County Final with a pep in their step. You need to take the positives out of it.”