Loughmacrory captain Kelly looking to make the last four

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

WHILE those twin behemoths Errigal Ciaran and Trillick hover over the footballing landscape right now, with many expecting a fourth Championship Final meeting in seven seasons (unless the open draw or an almighty shock determines otherwise this weekend) two of the teams jostling to join them at the top table have their own business to take care of this Sunday afternoon.

Loughmacrory and Donaghmore meet in arguably the most competitive and attractive looking of the four quarter-finals at O’Neill Park. These are two sides harbouring huge ambitions and a cursory glance at the superb facilities at their respective home venues indicate that neither club is intent on standing still off the pitch either.

St Teresa’s are chasing their first ever appearance in the Senior Championship semi-finals but captain Nathan Kelly refuses to look beyond this weekend’s assignment.

“ It’s a difficult draw no doubt. We have a lot of respect for Donaghmore and will be preparing accordingly.

“ You only have to look to the success they have had at youth level over this last number of years and the representation they have had at county level, be it minor, under-20 and senior. They have a lot of talent littered throughout their team.”

The same argument pertains about his own team right enough. With Cathal Donaghy producing a man of the match display around midfield, Loughmacrory accounted for a canny Killyclogher outfit in the first round.

While the the twin jewels in the Lough attack, Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McCullagh, sparkled on a sporadic basis, Kelly felt it was encouraging to see others deliver for them.

“ Obviously Killyclogher’s game plan was to lock those two lads down. Thankfully we had other lads who could step up and 1-20 was still a decent return.

“ They had a lot of seasoned players and plenty of lads with medals in their back pockets. Anytime you play a team like that if you are not on it you are going to be nipped.

“ Given the nature of the Tyrone Championship you can never look past the first round. Our full focus since the draw was made was on getting over the line against Killyclogher in the first round. But you can never get carried away with yourself. Even after that win we are keeping our feet on the ground.”

Having each avoided the ‘big two’ in the draw, both Loughmacrory and Donaghmore could be forgiven for thinking they will rarely get a better opportunity to progress to the last four in the O’Neill Cup, but Nathan warns that the Championship can be an unforgiving stage if a team isn’t at full pelt.

“ The Tyrone Championship is a cruel mistress and you have to be on it otherwise it is a full year before you are back again in that arena. Both teams will be wary of that. Any day you take your eye off the ball you are gone.

“ It is a difficult draw but it is one we are looking forward to. I was very impressed with them against Galbally. But I wasn’t shocked to see them deliver that type of performance. They have great quality and pace throughout their team, not to mention skill.

“ They are a good outfit, a seasoned senior team and it’s going to be a difficult game. All we can do is knuckle down, get a good block of training in beforehand and look after ourselves.

“ We can’t wait to get out now at O’Neill Park in Dungannon,” the St Teresa’s full back added.