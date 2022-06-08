Loughmacrory hope to build on decent start

TWO out of three wins from their opening matches in Division One of the All-County League have given Loughmacrory an ideal platform to build upon as the season gathers pace.

The St Teresa’s, of course, enjoyed an historic 2021 during which they recorded a first ever Senior Championship victory and led Division One. Now, it’s a case of consolidating and building upon that progress for their management and players.

Derry’s Ulster title-winning captain, Chrissy McKaigue, is part of an experienced management team also including the manager, Martin McConnell and, of course, Ciaran Meenagh. But, it’s down to the players on the field and their latest win featured a strong performance from the goalkeeper, Oisin O’Kane.

His numerous important saves proved crucial in helping them to clinch a 0-11 to 0-7 victory win over Clonoe on Friday and he was understandably delighted to have recorded another two points on the table following a disappointing loss on day one of the competition a few weeks ago.

“It was a good win for us. After we we beaten here two weeks ago by Greencastle we knew that we didn’t perform in the way that we could have” he said.

“Last week there was a good win away to Moortown, so it’s good to get back to back victories. It’s massive for us and especially to make the most of home advantage.

“That’s something which we have aimed to do. Things didn’t get off to a good start with that defeat two weeks ago, but you have to come back and try and keep that going for the rest of the seasons.”

Loughmacrory are now enjoying their third year in Division One, after being promoted via a play-off win over Owen Roes in 2019.

They have been making steady progress and, combined with some impressive results at underage level including last week’s U-13 county title success, there is no doubting that the club is moving in the right direction.

There is also a determination to make the most of 2022, which is their 50th year of involevment having been formed in 1972.

“This is our third year – and we’ve learned a lot. There was no relegation the first year and then last year when there was relegation we got off to a flying start. We made the most of our starred games and we’d be hoping to do the same this season,” he added.

“There’s definitely a wee bit more confidence, because we’ve played teams before. Although we didn’t win any games in the first year the experience still stood to us.

“Chrissy McKaigue is in taking the odd training session. Everyone of our coaches and management are very experienced and it’s good to have that variety.

“We’ve Ardboe this week and that’s going to be another tough outing.”