Loughmacrory hoping to take the next step

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST-ROUND

CHAMPIONSHIP progress is now the big priority for a Loughmacrory team continuing to prove its worth in Division One of the All-County League since winning promotion to the senior ranks seven years ago.

Star players like Eoin McElholm, Aodhan Donaghy and Ruairi McCullagh are spearheading their challenge for glory. Last year, St Teresa’s came agonisingly close to reaching a first ever senior county semi-final, losing out narrowly to Dungannon, in the quarter final.

Advertisement

They have new targets now but nobody will be looking past their derby clash against Killyclogher tomorrow night [Friday] at Omagh. The game has an 8.30pm throw-in and is certain to attract a bumper attendance to Healy Park.

Loughmacrory finished fourth on the Division One table, just outside the top three who will now battle for the Brendan Dolan trophy. It’s a run which once again proves their competitiveness ahead of this weekend’s championship opener.

Add in numerous underage success, and it’s clear that the Lough are making impressive strides at all levels.

“Killyclogher are a championship team and we will definitely be up against it. There will be a lot of fires to be put out, but we can only give this match our best shot,” said Antoin Fox.

“As you see, the league results speak for themselves. We are consistently there or thereabouts, we’re fit to compete with the top teams. But now it’s about getting a championship run and hopefully getting over Killyclogher would be a great start.

“They are a strong team and have plenty of experience, players who have won championship medals and that’s a massive factor for them. We are young, inexperienced, but hopefully the last few years we have built resilience and we’ll give it our best.”

Loughmacrory are an up and coming team with ambition to progress. Their performances in this year’s league and the 2024 championship show that they have the ability and talent to make a big impression in the race for the O’Neill Cup.

Advertisement

Their penalty shoot-out defeat against the eventual champions, Trillick, in 2023, and last year’s narrow loss to Dungannon have earned them experience which they will now be anxious to build-upon.

“The plan is that the results build resolve within the team. It’s not always the case, but this is a young team and hopefully that will stand to us,” he added.

“Our Minors recently did the double in the league and championship. It was a massive day for the club – four or five of that team have been training with us all year and it wouldn’t be a surprise if you see them against Killyclogher.”

Fox, though, will not be part of the first 15 in that key clash. He has been out injured, but will be watching with interest and indeed a degree of nervousness as Loughmacrory bid to take one more step in a journey which has witnessed many significant milestones for the club in recent years.