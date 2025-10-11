Loughmacrory keeper Oisin relishing historic final four outing

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

A PLACE in the Tyrone County Final for the first time in their history is the big prize available for Loughmacrory as the Senior Championship journey continues this weekend ahead of one of the most intriguing derby clashes for years.

The St Teresa’s have been making steady progress since winning promotion from Intermediate ranks for the 2019 season. Now, six years on, their growing credentials as a formidable force in Division One have reached a very significant milestone.

No-one around the parish of Termonmaguirc will need any reminding of just how important this meeting of the St Teresa’s and Carrickmore is. But the focus is going to be and indeed has to be firmly on the football for the players on the two clubs who will lineout at Plunkett Park.

Both teams have met on a number of occasions in both league and championship during the past two decades. Suffice to say that the outcome of this latest encounter is as shrouded in mystery as any of their previous matches, the most recent of which was decided by a last gasp pointed winner by keeper Jack McCallan for Carrickmore in the 2022 quarter final.

In 2023, the Lough lost out on penalties to the eventual champions, Trillick, while last year lost in the last eight to Dungannon. No wonder, then, that their victory over Donaghmore was so special. It earned them a last four place for the very first time, and with it and renewal of acqaintances with the St Colmcille’s.

One of their most experienced players is goalkeeper, Oisin O’Kane. He is clear about the task facing them with a place in the County Final at stake, but is also understandably relishing a lifetime opportunity to reach the O’Neill Cup showpiece for the first time.

“We have had a lot of heartbreak in quarter finals over the years, so to be in the semi-final for the first time is class. Every one of the quarter final games in Tyrone two weekends ago were tight and we knew ours was going to be no different,” added the talented number one.

“I was in the dressing-room when the draw was being made, and then someone came and said about being drawn against Carrickmore. It was going to be a really tough game whoever we met in the semi-final. Between Carrickmore, Errigal and Trillick they’ve more than 30 county titles between them, so we’re very much the rookies.

“This is going to be a big game for us because it’s our first ever semi-final. We’re very proud of having achieved our aim of getting to the last four, and we’re looking forward to a tough battle. That’s what makes the Tyrone championship so strong, and we’re delighted to be at this stage.”

A bumper attendance is being eagerly anticipated at Pomeroy for the big match. But when the ball is thrown-in, both teams will hope to be favoured by the small margins that so often make the difference between victory and defeat.

Oisin O’Kane and the Loughmacrory players and management will have focused on their own performances in recent weeks, and the prospect of meeting either Errigal Ciaran or Trillick in the final is the big prize for the winners.

“We’re just delighted to be in the semi-final. There has been serious work has gone on in the club this last 15-20 years. It has taken us a long time to get there, but this is a reward for the efforts and the people behind the scenes who were central to that and have passed away or are no longer involved,” he added.

“Every little helps, and our task as players is to focus on the game. It’s a great day when you can play football, we have Eoin Donaghy and Antoin Fox who are injured this year and they would give anything to be on the field. We’re the lucky ones to be lining out.”