Loughmacrory leave Omagh trailing in their wake

HOSTS Loughmacrory extended their six-game undefeated run with a rampant display of goals against a thoroughly outmatched Omagh side to move up to fourth in the Division One table.

Despite the final scoreline, Omagh got off to an encouraging start, capitalising on an untimely foul on Ronan O’Neill, who converted the free for the first point of the contest.

St Enda’s would rue an array of early missed chances, including a goal opportunity squandered by Oisin Miller, which Loughmacrory keeper Oisin O’Kane easily gathered. A further missed chance in front of goal from O’Neill moments later added to the visitors’ frustration, as St Teresa’s began to settle.

Five Donaghy brothers featured for the home side throughout the match, and their impact was immediate. Eoin and Gareth Donaghy opened Loughmacrory’s account before Ruairi McCullagh added to the spoils with a precise and driven shot into goal, giving home supporters an early glimpse of the firepower to come.

Midway through the half, Omagh struggled to cope with the blistering pace of Loughmacrory’s counter-attacks. Another goal followed from Gareth Donaghy, and a flowing team move culminated in a two-point effort from McCullagh, who was beginning to assert his influence from midfield. By half-time, the hosts had opened up a commanding nine-point advantage.

Loughmacrory’s smothering defensive pressure did result in some fouls, which O’Neill punished, converting six frees and adding three points from play when the opportunity arose.

However, despite determined resistance, including two goal-line clearances from Ben Groogan and Niall McCrory, Omagh could not contain the hosts’ relentless energy.

The threat from Loughmacrory came from all angles, with nine individual players getting on the scoresheet. The final quarter saw a further two goals – one from Pauraic Meenagh and another from Gareth Donaghy, who doubled his tally late on, emphasising their dominance.

The St Teresa’s men continued to push forward until the final whistle, using the full width of the pitch to exploit gaps in Omagh’s defence, and demonstrating the kind of slick interplay that has become a hallmark of their recent run of form.