Loughmacrory man named County Tyrone Volunteers in Sport winner

THE Federation of Irish Sport is proud to announce that Kenny Curran has been named County Tyrone’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteers in Sport Awards.

The Loughmacrory man was honoured at a special awards ceremony held recently at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown, alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four in Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local club.

Kenny has been a driving force in the development of women’s handball in Tyrone, coaching players to high international standards. His involvement in the club extends to all aspects, from playing and coaching to administration.

Under his guidance, the Loughmacrory club’s membership has trebled in the past five years, and he continues to be a positive influence on the youth of the club.

Beyond his sporting contributions, Kenny is a trusted mentor, offering support to young people, particularly those struggling with mental health. His dedication to building a strong and supportive community within the club makes him an invaluable volunteer.

Throughout November and December 2024, the Federation of Irish Sport called on the public, sports clubs, Local Sports Partnerships and Governing Bodies to nominate volunteers whose contributions have made a meaningful difference. This year’s awards saw a record number of nominations from over 53 sporting disciplines, reflecting the incredible diversity of volunteering in Ireland.

Every week, 460,000 volunteers dedicate their time to support 1.47 million club members around the country to keep them engaged and active, making a social and economic contribution valued at €1.5 billion annually. These volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport, keeping communities active, healthy, and connected.

Speaking about the importance of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “The Federation of Irish Sport is proud to celebrate our volunteers in sport and to pay tribute to these incredible individuals who give their time and energy to enrich Irish sport and strengthen communities.

These awards are a vital nationwide recognition of the scale of volunteering that is required every week to support 1.47 million club members around the country.” Sport Ireland CEO Dr Úna May said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of Irish sport, driving participation across all disciplines.

” Sport Ireland research reveals unprecedented levels of engagement, with nearly two million adults participating in sport weekly. That’s a real testament to the tireless efforts of volunteers. They don’t merely contribute – they transform aspirations into achievements, making sport accessible and enjoyable for all. We all owe them a debt of gratitude and we’re happy to play our part in recognising their dedication.”

Loughmacrory St Teresa’s also paid tribute to its own club member Kenny Curran on receiving his accolade.

“ Kenny is a true sports and handball gael who dedicates countless hours to mentoring and training the young players in Loughmacrory Handball Club.

“With a passion for handball and a genuine desire to see young people succeed, Kenny goes that extra mile. Whether it’s organising extra practice sessions, motivating players or being a listening ear, Kenny’s commitment is total. We as a club are delighted to have nominated him and his achievements to date speak volumes.”