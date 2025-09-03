Loughmacrory Minors complete the Grade 2 double

Loughmacrory 3-11 Cappagh 1-8

LOUGHMACRORY went into this Grade Two Minor League final at Beragh on Saturday afternoon as warm favourites, and they fully justified that tag to get the better of a Cappagh side that pushed them all the way.

In doing so the St.Theresas have completed the double at this level and nobody can deny that they deserved to achieve that feat as they produced some wonderful football throughout their campaign.

They laid the foundations for victory in the first half at St.Marys as they had their noses in front despite playing against a strong wind. A dominant third quarter that saw them hit five of the six points scored set them on their way with Caolan Grimes putting the icing on the cake with their third goal deep into injury timer at the end of the contest.

It took seven minutes for the opening score to arrive but it proved to be a significant one as Loughmacrory full forward Pearse McDonald got in behind the Cappagh defence and beat keeper James Kelly to the ball to fist to the net.

A strong run from Caolan McKinney saw him skip past a couple of tackles before cutting in from the right wing to point for Cappagh but moments later centre half back Micheal Gallagher got a well-crafted second goal for his side.

Cappagh were in trouble but in a superb five minute spell from County minor Thomas Meenan he hauled his side back into contention with a converted free followed by a trio of points from play.

Cappagh now had their tails up and they got back on level terms with a point from centre half back James Maguire. It was Loughmacrory though who had the final say of the half from Gallagher to leave it 2-1 to 0-6.

McDonald had the opening two points of the second half and when Caolan Grimes followed that up with a brace as well by the 37th minute the winners had made the perfect start.

Full back Dara Daly ventured forward o open Cappagh’s second half account but that score was cancelled out by Grimes before Enda Donaghy landed a superb two pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Cappagh badly needed a response and they got it with a goal from team Captain Cormac Cunningham on the counter attack before McKinney added a point.

Loughmacrory though were always able to keep their opponents at arms length and going into the last ten minutes they upped the tempo again. Grimes (2) and Odhran Curran had points with Cappagh’s sole response coming from Meenan before Grimes had the final say of the game when he scored a goal at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by keeper Kelly.

On the day the winners were best served by Ciaran McCrystal, Micheal Gallagher, Enda Donaghy, Odhran Curran, Caolan Grimes and Pearse McDonald while Cappagh had good performances from James Kelly, Cormac Cunningham, James Maguire, Charlie Meenan, Caolan McKinney and Thomas Meenan.

The Scorers

Loughmacrory

Caolan Grimes 1-5 (3F), Pearse McDonald 1-2, Micheal Gallagher 1-1, Enda Donaghy 0-2 (tp), Odhran Curran 0-1

Cappagh

Thomas Meenan 0-5 (2F), Cormac Cunningham 1-0, Caolan McKinney 0-2, Dara Daly 0-1

The Teams

Loughmacrory: Darragh Duddy, Cathal Grimes, Rory Kelly, Michael McNamee, Eoin Kelly, Micheal Gallagher, Shay McDermott, Enda Donaghy, Matthew Mulholland, Ciaran McCrystal, Odhran Curran, Caolan Fox, Conan O’Brien, Pearse McDonald, Caolan Grimes. Subs: Damian Meenagh for Fox, James Conway for McDermott

Cappagh: James Kelly, Ben Higgins, Dara Daly, Ronan Broderick, Cormac Cunningham, James Maguire, Christy McCrory, Matthew Condron, Charlie Meenan, Oliver Barton, Luke McMorrow, Caolan McKinney, Daithi McMullan, Ronan Daly, Thomas Meenan. Subs: Louie McFadden for McMullan, Shea McGinn for Ronan Daly

Referee: Gary Gormley, Drumquin