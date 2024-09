A BOISTEROUS end to a busy weekend of Championship action is guaranteed on Sunday night when rivals Loughmacrory and Galbally head to O’Neills Healy Park to meet under lights.

St Teresa’s captain Nathan Kelly believes that based on the evidence of the recent drawn encounter in the league then the County ground is sure to be rocking with the stakes an awful lot higher.

“ I think both clubs are well supported, we seen that in the league game here this year. We are hoping for a good atmosphere under the lights in Omagh.

“ The league game up here was close. It ended up a draw and I would say it was a fairly entertaining game for any neutrals. It was a good game to be involved in, played in front of a big crowd. Galbally bring a good support similar to ourselves so there was a brilliant atmosphere.”

Loughmacrory have suffered a couple of agonising Championship exits in recent years, none more so than last season when they were knocked out by the eventual champions Trillick in the first round after extra-time on penalties.

And while this season’s pairing presents both St Teresa’s and the Pearses with a realistic chance to progress, Kelly insists that nothing would be taken for granted.

“ Everybody is looking forward to it. There is a good buzz around the place. Whenever Championship season comes around everyone is in good fettle. It is just about locking in for the next week and training hard to get ready for Galbally.

“ We have been fairly consistent in our league campaigns since we came up to Senior. We have been there or thereabouts in the Championship. I don’t think it matters who comes out of the hat in Tyrone you have to respect every team you are playing and take it at face value.

“All you have to do is look at the league table and look at the results in the Championship. Every game is close with rarely a kick of the ball in it. You just have to go out and compete and hope you come out on the right side of it.”

Galbally enjoyed an excellent league programme and thoroughly deserved to finish up in a semi-final slot come the end of the campaign. Kelly wasn’t surprised to see their Championship opponents feature at the top of the table.

“ It is no shock to us that they are competing at that level. They have top players everywhere and have been very consistent since they came back up to senior football.

“ We would have played them a lot growing up in underage football. We actually played Galbally in the Under-21 Final in 2017 and the bulk of those two teams now make up the seniors for each club so we know each other well and certainly we are not shocked that they are competing at the top level.”