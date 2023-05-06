Loughran determined to seal UFC spot

CAOLAN Loughran believes his next move after sealing the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight world title will be putting pen to paper on a deal to fight in the UFC.

In order for that dream to become a reality, the Kildress native has to overcome the not inconsiderable challenge of beating Italian favourite, Bari’s Dylan Hazan in Rome this coming Saturday night.

Loughran knows what’s ahead of him this weekend – a vociferous, partisan crowd and arguable the best wrestler in MMA, but the Tyrone native has never been better prepared for a fight in his career and he feels that will stand him in good stead for May 6th when he not only goes for his first world title, but also tackles a five round bout for the first time.

“I’ve never been better and training has been absolutely unbelievable,” he beamed. “I’ve had the best camp of my life, which is what you need when you’re going for a title and it’s my first time ever doing five rounds.

“It’s given me a new found respect for the boys who are at the top of this sport. It’s very, very, very hard and it’s give me a new found respect for those boys who are at the top of the sport because of what it takes, especially preparing for an elite level wrestler. But I’ve loved it, I’ve loved the discipline, I’ve loved to test myself.”

On Saturday, unbeaten Loughran, who boasts a 7-0 record, faces an opponent who also boasts an unblemished professional career so far, but one who seems to be over reliant on his wrestling skills.

And while Loughran is wary of that particular ability Hazan boasts, the Tyrone fighter believes he has the game plan to overcome it, with time and fitness being the key attributes he will use on Saturday night.

“He’s coming up from 125lbs and with his style he’ll have to hold me down,” Loughran explained. “It’s very unlikely he’s going to submit me. I can’t say it’s impossible but it’s very unlikely because he’ll have to hold me down which will be hard to do with someone who is naturally heavier than you, but he is very good at it.

“He’s good at that particular skill but no-one has been able to stop him from doing it so far, so that’s the challenge.

“But when you’re fighting the best, you’re going to have hard fights, it’s as simple as that but I think he’s a lot more to worry about than me. He has to be on it for 25 minutes whereas I have to be on it for three seconds to put him away.

“When you get to this stage it’s not just about cracking a jab, it’s about how you handle those high-pressure moments and he does come out a bit reckless.

“The last Italian show, he got very, very hyped up with the crowd and if he tries to fight me that way I don’t like his chances in the fourth or fifth round.

“He comes out like a mad man, wrestle heavy, wrestle heavy, wrestle heavy, it’s the only style he has. If he comes out and tries to have a slow technical fight with me then I’ll put him away in two minutes.

“So he has to fight hard and it’s about weathering that and getting him in the third, fourth or fifth rounds. That’s my game plan, let him work hard, let him do 15 or 20 deadlifts on me in the opening rounds, tire him and then get him.”

And once he’s achieved that Loughran believes there will be only one outcome, with his career moving on to the next level.

“I’m signing with the UFC after I win this title, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he added. “I know the UFC are watching me and I know this win puts me in the UFC, there’s no doubt in my mind.”